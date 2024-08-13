Disney Channel star Skai Jackson arrested for battery after fight with boyfriend

Disney Channel star Skai Jackson was arrested final week for home battery following an altercation along with her boyfriend, Web page Six has confirmed.

The “Jessie” actress, 22, allegedly bumped into authorized hassle at Common CityWalk in Hollywood, Calif., on Aug. 9 after safety observed she and her beau starting to struggle, a rep for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division tells Web page Six.

Safety determined to name the police after claiming to have seen Jackson push her boyfriend greater than as soon as. The guards detained the couple till native authorities arrived and reviewed footage, which allegedly confirmed the “Bunk’d” star had pushed him twice.

Jackson was arrested for misdemeanor home battery, cited and launched a number of hours later.

The case shall be reviewed by the LA County District Legal professional’s Workplace to find out if expenses are warranted.

Reps for Jackson didn’t instantly return Web page Six’s request for remark.

Regardless of the obvious footage of the scuffle, each Jackson and her boyfriend denied getting bodily — and, in actual fact, stated they’re fortunately engaged and anticipating a child.

TMZ was the primary to report the information of the actress’s arrest.

Not a lot is thought about Jackson’s boyfriend in gentle of her maintaining him off social media and residing a really non-public life.

The “Intercourse Enchantment” actress, who went viral in 2016 as a meme, joins an extended line of Disney Channel stars who’ve discovered themselves concerned with police.

“That’s So Raven” alum Orlando Brown has been out and in of lockup for burglaries, home violence and medicines.

“Hannah Montana” actor Mitchel Musso was arrested final summer time for public intoxication, and ex-“Andi Mack” actor Stoney Westmoreland was arrested and charged with six felony counts in 2018 after authorities stated he tried to have intercourse with a 13-year-old boy.