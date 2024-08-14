Disney Channel star arrested at Universal Studios

Disney Channel star Skai Jackson has been arrested after stories of a “home incident” at a US theme park.
The 22-year-old actress is greatest recognized for taking part in Zuri Ross within the sitcom Jessie which ran from 2011-2015.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division confirmed she was arrested on Friday afternoon for “spousal battery” at Common Studios in Hollywood.
Skai Jackson’s representatives have been contacted for remark.
A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Division stated Miss Jackson was taken to a police station in West Hollywood for reserving.
Police say she was concerned in a “home incident” and that she was the “main aggressor”.
“The investigation is ongoing and might be despatched to the Van Nuys Superior Court docket Home for submitting,” they added.
Skai Jackson was 9 when she was solid as Zuri and later reprised the position for the primary three seasons of spin-off present Bunk’d.
The New York-born actress has additionally appeared in Marvel Rising and the 2023 movies Sheroes and The Man In The White Van.