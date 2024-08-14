Disney Channel star arrested at Universal Studios

Disney Channel star Skai Jackson has been arrested after stories of a “home incident” at a US theme park.

The 22-year-old actress is greatest recognized for taking part in Zuri Ross within the sitcom Jessie which ran from 2011-2015.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division confirmed she was arrested on Friday afternoon for “spousal battery” at Common Studios in Hollywood.

Skai Jackson’s representatives have been contacted for remark.