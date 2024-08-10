Disney CEO Bob Iger Highlights Company’s ‘Unmatched Strength’ at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Disney CEO Bob Iger opened D23: The Final Disney Fan Occasion introduced by Visa by welcoming followers and reinforcing what units Disney aside as a frontrunner in creativity and innovation.

“Who else however Disney may pull off a weekend like D23?” Iger requested whereas kicking off the Disney Leisure Showcase on Friday evening. “Our deep bond with followers, solid over a century of storytelling, is stronger at present than ever earlier than — pushed by the unrivaled power of our artistic studios, the vast enchantment of our manufacturers and franchises, and the modern ways in which we deliver our tales to life in our theme parks and experiences.”

The occasion — which takes place August 9, 10, and 11 in Anaheim, California — provides followers the possibility to expertise the magic of Disney collectively whereas listening to from a few of their favourite stars and storytellers about what’s to return from the worlds of Disney. It additionally stands as a microcosm of what makes Disney a one-of-a-kind firm by showcasing in an actual, experiential approach the ability of Disney’s unequalled portfolio.

“Whereas every of our companies might sound totally different from each other, actually they gasoline one another in methods which can be simply distinctly Disney,” Iger mentioned on stage at Anaheim’s Honda Heart. “They’re sure by a typical mission: to inform nice tales… and to deliver you these tales in essentially the most fashionable, related, and compelling methods.”

Iger added that the world wants to be entertained, possibly much more so now than ever.

“We take that accountability severely,” he mentioned. “We’re grateful for each second, each reminiscence that we’re lucky sufficient to be a part of. And we’re grateful to you for caring a lot concerning the issues we create and welcoming Disney into your lives in such profound methods.”

Iger went on to say that he speaks for everybody on the firm when he says “there may be nothing we love greater than to entertain you, thrill you, shock you, and fill your hearts with pleasure and marvel.”

“And we all know that once we do all of that, we’re doing our jobs proper,” he famous.

For Iger, D23 permits Disney “the possibility to tug again the curtain” and supply followers “a glimpse of the huge array of creativity, expertise, and innovation that powers our great firm.”

“It’s such a privilege for me to guide such a outstanding firm that brings pleasure to so many individuals all over the world — each to the younger, and as Walt appreciated to say, the younger at coronary heart,” Iger mentioned, concluding his opening remarks. “We’ve got loads to be happy with and much more to stay up for.”