Director David Lynch says he can’t leave LA home over fear he’ll catch COVID-19 – Daily News

Legendary director David Lynch will probably retire from filmmaking attributable to well being issues that stop him from leaving his Los Angeles house, it was reported Monday.

The “Blue Velvet” director and “Twin Peaks” creator instructed the British journal Sight & Sound that he can’t go away his house over fears he’ll get COVID-19.

“I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for therefore lengthy, and so I’m homebound whether or not I prefer it or not,” the 78-year-old Lynch instructed the publication. “It could be very unhealthy for me to get sick, even with a chilly.”

The director added he “can solely stroll a brief distance earlier than” working out of oxygen.

