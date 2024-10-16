Diontae, Hopkins, Mike Williams Top Landing Spots After Davante Adams Trade to Jets | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Megan Briggs/Getty Photographs

Finest Match: Pittsburgh Steelers

It’s no secret the Steelers want to add one other receiver.

Along with their reported curiosity in Adams, they have been related to Brandon Aiyuk earlier than the San Francisco 49ers signed him to a long-term deal. The AFC North workforce is off to a stable begin at 4-2, however the want for an additional impression receiver stays.

In spite of everything, George Pickens is the one vast receiver with greater than 10 catches on the season. Tight finish Pat Freiermuth (22) and working again Najee Harris (14) are second and third on the workforce in receptions, respectively. Pittsburgh wants one other game-changer on the skin for quarterback Justin Fields.

There have even been some query marks about Pickens, as he performed decreased snaps in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys and was fined for an express message on his eye black. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Publish-Gazette additionally reported “Pickens has proven up late for work on a number of events this season.”

Provided that state of affairs, the Steelers might use a veteran chief within the vast receiver room.

Hopkins may be simply that as a five-time Professional Bowler and three-time first-team All-Professional who’s in his twelfth season within the league. He has 14 catches for 175 yards and one landing in 5 video games this season regardless of poor quarterback play from Will Levis on the Tennessee Titans and may benefit from a change of surroundings.