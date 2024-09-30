Dikembe Mutombo, GU Basketball Legend and NBA Hall of Famer, Dies at 58 – The Hoya

Dikembe Mutombo (SLL ’91, H ’10), a Georgetown College males’s basketball icon who grew to become a basketball Corridor of Famer for his rebounding and blocking prowess with the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks, died Sept. 30 after a two-year battle with mind most cancers. He was 58.

Mutombo, a middle from the Democratic Republic of Congo, grew to become considered one of Georgetown’s greatest-ever gamers, dominating within the paint and defensively earlier than attaining stardom in an 18-year NBA profession. All through, Mutombo was identified for his philanthropy, funding and supporting humanitarian efforts significantly in Central Africa.

“Basketball followers keep in mind him for his protection, rebounding and that trademark finger wag, however to these of us that knew him effectively, we’ll miss the daddy, teammate, mentor and good friend,” Georgetown Athletic Director Lee Reed wrote in a press launch. “Dikembe left his mark on the Georgetown neighborhood in so some ways, however he can be greatest remembered for his distinctive reward of leveraging his platform as a Corridor of Fame basketball participant to maximise his world affect as a humanitarian. Our deepest condolences to all the Mutombo household, Dikembe is a real Hoya who won’t be forgotten.”

“The world misplaced a particular particular person in Dikembe Mutombo, however he’ll dwell on by means of his humanitarian work and dedication to household. Dikembe really embodied what it means to be a world ambassador – he’s perpetually a Hoya, and Dikembe’s legacy transcends the game of basketball,” Georgetown males’s basketball coach Ed Cooley wrote on X.

Dikembe Mutombo Mpolondo Mukamba Jean-Jacques Wamutombo was born June 25, 1966, in Kinshasa, the Congo’s capital. He received a world science competitors his senior 12 months of highschool and obtained a USAID scholarship to Georgetown in 1987, initially planning to check medication.

Standing 7-foot-2, he was recruited by former males’s basketball coach John Thompson Jr. and performed on a basketball scholarship his remaining three years at Georgetown. Mutombo didn’t converse English when he arrived in america and discovered the language in just some weeks.

“I went to English class from 9:30 to 2:30, then I needed to go to my different lessons after I bought out from my English class,” Mutombo informed The Hoya in 2021. “Then I needed to go to basketball apply, then I needed to elevate weights, then I needed to go eat, then I needed to go examine. I used to get again to my dorm at 8 p.m., after leaving at 8 within the morning.”

A digital unknown exterior Georgetown’s gates, Mutombo started taking part in for the boys’s basketball staff within the 1988-89 season as a sophomore. His efficiency on the courtroom immediately spoke to his defensive prowess: Throughout his rookie season, Mutombo blocked 12 pictures in a single sport towards St. John’s College — an NCAA single-game report — setting the stage for a formidable frontcourt partnership with Alonzo Mourning (COL ’92) often known as “Rejection Row” and serving to his staff to an Elite Eight end.

Throughout his junior season, Mutombo started to play extra, averaging a double-double — 10 factors and 10 rebounds — within the 24 video games he began. Although the Hoyas have been knocked out early within the NCAA event, Mutombo was named Large East defensive participant of the 12 months and second-team all-Large East.

With Mourning injured, Mutombo grew to become the Hoya offense’s focus as a senior, main the staff in scoring and repeatedly main the staff in rebounds — tallying 27 within the Large East Event quarterfinal matchup towards the College of Connecticut. In all, Mutombo recorded 947 factors, 354 blocked pictures and a whopping 823 rebounds over his three-year school profession.

After graduating from Georgetown with levels in linguistics and diplomacy, Mutombo was the No. 4 total choose within the 1991 NBA draft, going to the Denver Nuggets.

“I like to sit down again and hearken to how folks say how nice a few of these are actually, as a result of in just a few years Dikembe’s going to surpass all of them,” Thompson mentioned of the 1991 draft picks.

Mutombo wasted no time propelling to stardom, ending his rookie season as an All-Star and runner-up in rookie of the 12 months sweepstakes. Mutombo grew to become identified for wagging his proper index finger at opponents, teasing them after blocking their pictures.

Over his lengthy NBA profession, together with stretches with the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets, Mutombo racked up 4 defensive participant of the 12 months awards to go along with over 11,000 factors, 12,000 rebounds and three,000 blocks.

“Dikembe Mutombo was merely bigger than life,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wrote in a press launch. “On the courtroom, he was one of many biggest shot blockers and defensive gamers within the historical past of the NBA. Off the ground, he poured his coronary heart and soul into serving to others.”

All through his profession and after, Mutombo was a tireless advocate for his house nation, spearheading a number of charity initiatives to help training and healthcare within the Congo. Mutombo based the Dikembe Mutombo Basis in 1997 and helped fund the development of a common hospital in Kinshasa, established a major faculty targeted on science and entrepreneurship and championed kids’s points with UNICEF and Particular Olympics Worldwide, serving on the boards of each organizations. Mutombo based Mutombo Espresso in 2021, which goals to work principally with feminine farmers within the Congo and different African nations to shut the gender hole within the espresso business.

“The well being and the event of a rustic are intently linked to the well being of its folks,” Mutombo mentioned in a speech at Georgetown in 2001. “Schooling is so vital to good well being.”

The NBA named Mutombo its first world ambassador in 2009. Mutombo labored with the NBA on worldwide outreach efforts together with Basketball With out Borders, a program that gives basketball instruction in 33 nations.

Mutombo was inducted into the NBA Corridor of Fame in 2015 for his common of 9.8 factors and 10.3 rebounds per sport in his profession.

Past his basketball stardom, Mutombo served on the college’s board of administrators, an advisory physique which helps to control Georgetown, from 2017 to 2023, serving on two of its committees, in keeping with a college press launch.

“Dikembe Mutombo was the embodiment of the spirit of Georgetown,” Joseph Ferrara, a college vice chairman and chief of workers to school president John J. DeGioia (CAS ’79, GRD ’95), wrote within the launch. “From his prolific school {and professional} basketball careers to his tireless work in retirement to enhance the lives of these in want of higher well being and alternative, he lived Georgetown’s values in a manner we at all times will maintain with nice esteem and delight. His passing is an amazing loss for the Georgetown neighborhood and certainly america, Congo, and in every single place else the place he uplifted these round him.”

Mutombo is survived by his spouse, Rose; his kids, Carrie (COL ’19, LAW ’22), Jean Jacques and Ryan Mutombo (CAS ’24), who performed three seasons on Georgetown’s males’s basketball staff; and 4 nieces and nephews whom he and his spouse adopted.

This story is creating and can be up to date as extra data turns into accessible.