Digitally easy, digitally accessible in the Philippines: TeleTech Virtual Recruitment Process

Writer

Danica Mariel San Juan

Revealed

December 19, 2021

Phrase depend

575

It is true what they are saying, discovering a job generally is a job itself. There are rising articles of suggestions and the variety of ideas and tips on getting your dream job. That mentioned, we nonetheless get misplaced on how and the place to even start. We’ve acquired excellent news for you. On this new regular, TeleTech within the Philippines elevates your search expertise for a brand new profession by going by way of the interview course of – nearly! It might be out of your cell, laptop computer, pill or a desktop…you’ll take your first step in only one click on.

And naturally there’s extra to the method after you’ve hit the ‘apply’ button. That’s why we bundled the seven steps to the digital journey of becoming a member of the group of enjoyable and gifted people creating wonderful buyer experiences.

STEP 1: Utility. TeleTech job alternatives within the Philippines are in every single place! Discover your match by way of wonderful profession paths on TeleTechjobs.com and kind within the place comparable to customer support on the search discipline to see what’s obtainable. Take a look at our social media and official web page within the main job boards within the nation for the featured jobs. Earlier than you hit submit software, professional tip to face out: have an up to date CV along with your correct contact data and electronic mail handle. You’ll be connecting principally by way of electronic mail.

STEP 2: Evaluation. With every thing going digital, taking the evaluation can be as simple and accessible. You will obtain an electronic mail with the hyperlink and login entry to the assessments. Full this stage immediately – it’ll solely take 15-Half-hour. Seize a seat at a quiet location with a wired web connection or sturdy WIFI sign. Learn and perceive the examination tips however be conscious of the time. Keep away from staying on one query. Want help? Head to the Stay Chat.

STEP 3: Schedule your Interview. When you’ve handed the evaluation, a brand new electronic mail shall be despatched with a hyperlink to a calendar. Choose and ensure your most well-liked date and time for the interview. Should you haven’t acquired your evaluation outcomes for greater than 12 hours, observe up in Stay Chat.

STEP 4: Interview. You’ve set your interview, now you’ll obtain the following electronic mail from TA for the interview particulars. The e-mail will embody the confirmed schedule, the zoom ID and extra directions. Make certain to dial-in the zoom assembly on the scheduled time and phone your assigned Expertise Acquisition group member for any concern.

STEP 5: Pre-Employment Necessities. Be prepared for the following obligatory steps and paperwork wanted for this stage of your digital journey. All the main points shall be offered by your assigned TA with the background investigation sheet in electronic mail. The medical examination is roofed by TeleTech Philippines however not together with the repeated steps or for required clearance. Clinic schedule, location and extra directions will even be offered. Don’t overlook your ID and phone the assigned Expertise Acquisition group for any issues.

STEP 6: Job Provide. Now that the evaluation outcomes and required paperwork are finished, TA will get contact by way of your cell and electronic mail that you just had in your CV. Maintain your traces open and examine your inbox to your software standing and naturally, the excellent news.

STEP 7: Day 1. Welcome to TeleTech! You’re good to go! Begin to expertise extra whenever you #ExperienceTeleTech.

Interested by customer support, operation help roles and extra? Come and be a part of the group within the Philippines on the mission to ship humanity to enterprise.