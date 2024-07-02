Digital Shovel Sues RK Mission Critical for Patent Infringement on Bitcoin Mining Containers

Digital Shovel Holdings Inc. has filed a lawsuit towards RK Mission Important LLC, RK Mechanical LLC, and RK Industries LLC within the US District Court docket for the District of Colorado, accusing them of patent infringement, based on a press launch despatched to Bitcoin Journal. The dispute revolves round Digital Shovel’s V-Form know-how, designed to extend miner density in crypto mining containers.

Digital Shovel developed the V-Form know-how in 2018, securing patents in 2022, 2023, and 2024. These patents allow a 30% enhance in miner density, offering important operational benefits. In response to the criticism, Compute North, a consumer of RK Mission Important, initially sought to license this know-how from Digital Shovel in 2019 however was refused. Regardless of this, RK Mission Important allegedly produced containers strikingly just like Digital Shovel’s, with some employees initially mistaking them for their very own merchandise.

“As a substitute of competing pretty, defendants are exploiting the revolutionary applied sciences that Digital Shovel has labored laborious to develop and shield by patents,” the criticism said.

Digital Shovel’s CEO, Scot Johnson, said that based mostly on RK Mission Important’s advertising, they imagine they’ve offered roughly 850 models which have been offered for over $200,000 per unit, leading to gross sales of $170 million value of product.

“Quite a lot of publicly traded mining corporations are utilizing the product from RK,” Johnson stated. “Nonetheless, our focus will not be on them or some other finish person presently. It is on imposing our mental property on the corporate that’s constructing merchandise utilizing our know-how and stealing clients from us.”

Regardless of being conscious of the pending patents since 2021, Digital Shovel claims RK Mission Important continued its manufacturing with out authorization, and their refusal to have interaction in settlement negotiations has led Digital Shovel to hunt authorized redress. The corporate goals to acquire compensation and a court docket order to stop additional gross sales of the infringing containers.

Bitcoin Journal might be interviewing Johnson in an upcoming spaces on X later right now at 1:15PM EST, the place these all for studying extra about this lawsuit are inspired to attend.