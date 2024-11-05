Diddy’s Kids Share Birthday Video of Call From Prison

As Sean “Diddy” Combs stays incarcerated on the Metropolitan Detention Middle in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, his youngsters shared a video wherein he will be overheard on the telephone as they need him a cheerful birthday.

Within the video shared by his son Justin Dior Combs on Monday, Diddy could possibly be heard on the telephone speaking along with his youngsters, which marked one of many first occasions the general public has heard the elder Combs’ voice since his arrest.

“I like y’all a lot. I can’t wait to see y’all. I simply wish to say I’m happy with y’all, particularly the ladies. I imply all of y’all however only for being robust. Thank y’all for being robust and thank y’all for being by my facet, supporting me. I like y’all. I obtained the perfect household on the earth. My birthday. I’m completely satisfied. Thank y’all for giving me this name. I like y’all,” Diddy will be heard telling Quincy Brown, Justin, Christian (King), Probability, Jessie, D’Lila and Love.

After telling Combs they beloved him as properly, his youngsters additionally informed them that they couldn’t wait to see him “in a few days.”

Justin Combs is Diddy’s first-born son with dressmaker Misa Hylton. Probability’s mom is businesswoman Sarah Chapman. Diddy shared Brown, Christian (King) Combs and twins, D’Lila and Jessie Combs along with his late ex Kim Porter. Diddy shares daughter Love with mannequin Dana Tran.

Final month, in a assertion on social media, his youngsters expressed their help for his or her dad, after he was arrested and indicted and charged with intercourse trafficking and racketeering.

“The previous month has devastated our household,” the assertion learn. “Many have judged each him and us based mostly on accusations, conspiracy theories and false narratives which have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you each step of the way in which. We maintain onto the reality, realizing it can prevail, and nothing will break the energy of our household. We miss you and love you Dad.”

Brown, Christian (King) Combs and twins, D’Lila and Jessie Combs additionally launched an announcement after Al B. Positive!, the R&B singer and Brown’s organic father, known as for an investigation to be opened into Porter’s demise.

“We’re deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been probably the most tragic occasion of our lives. Our mom must be remembered for the gorgeous, robust, sort, and loving lady she was. Her reminiscence shouldn’t be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories,” the assertion learn on the time. “We ask that everybody please respect our mom, Kim Porter, and maintain her legacy in excessive regard in order that she might relaxation in peace. It’s what she deserves. We love you and miss you Mommy. Quincy, Christian, Jessie & D’Lila.”

Diddy was arrested and indicted in September on three counts of directing an enormous legal enterprise by way of which he allegedly assaulted and trafficked girls with the help of his enterprise empire from a minimum of 2008. After he pleaded not responsible to the intercourse trafficking and racketeering costs, his bail was denied as a result of considerations he may flee the nation.

The arrest got here amid Combs going through authorized hassle within the wake of his former girlfriend Casandra Ventura submitting a lawsuit final 12 months that detailed a decade of bodily and sexual abuse. Since his arrest, the mogul has confronted numerous lawsuits and allegations together with from producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who filed a sexual lawsuit in opposition to Combs in February, accusing him of harassing and trafficking him. A sexual assault lawsuit was additionally filed by his former bandmate Daybreak Richard with comparable complaints additionally made out of different accusers, together with Liza Gardner, Joi Dickerson-Neal and Crystal McKinney.

It was introduced earlier this month that 120 accusers introduced claims in opposition to Diddy for sexual assault and intercourse trafficking. Twenty 5 of the accusers have been minors, as younger as 9 and 14 years previous on the time of the alleged incidents.

Tony Buzbee, a lawyer for the accusers, mentioned most of the accusers allege they have been raped after being drugged and that “many individuals attempting to interrupt into the trade have been coerced into the sort of conduct below the promise of changing into a star.” Diddy has continued to disclaim the claims.

Diddy stays behind bars as he awaits his trial, which has been set for Could 5. If convicted, Combs faces 15 years to life in jail.