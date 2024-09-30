Diddy Video Features ‘More High-Profile’ Person, Accuser’s Lawyer Says

A lawyer for a brand new Sean “Diddy” Combs accuser claims that she’s been contacted concerning the “sale of one of many Diddy tapes,” particularly a pornographic video that includes the embattled hip-hop mogul, indicted final week on federal intercourse trafficking and racketeering costs, and somebody “extra high-profile” than the rapper and Dangerous Boy founder.

“There have already got been tapes leaking round Hollywood being shopped round, … however one explicit individual contacted me to buy a specific video they had been in possession of and to contact the one who was within the video to see in the event that they had been excited about buying the video earlier than it grew to become public information,” Ariel Mitchell-Kidd mentioned Friday on NewsNation’s Banfield. “I can inform the video was pornographic in nature. … This was in his Atlanta dwelling, and it does appear the individual isn’t trying into the video. To me, it doesn’t appear to be that individual is aware of they’re being videotaped.”

Mitchell-Kidd additionally mentioned she was contacted a couple of weeks in the past by a brand new shopper who claims Combs raped her in 2018 and filed a police report on the time.

“She known as me and informed me about her assault and her escape,” Mitchell-Kidd mentioned. “She was at a good friend’s home who had business ties, and Diddy determined to come back to the home.”

Mitchell-Kidd claims her shopper realized Combs was planning on intercourse trafficking her when he arrived.

“It led to her being served a drink. She began to really feel woozy. Combs sexually assaulted her with an inanimate object,” Mitchell-Kidd mentioned. “After which directed one other gentleman to sexually assault her whereas he watched and pleasured himself.”

Mitchell-Kidd mentioned her shopper was capable of escape, working into the road, which was witnessed by a neighbor.

These allegations come as Combs stays behind bars as he awaits his trial after he was indicted earlier this month on three counts of directing an enormous prison enterprise by means of which he assaulted and trafficked ladies with the help of his enterprise empire from not less than 2008. He’s been accused of participating in a “pervasive sample of abuse” that concerned coercing ladies to take part in highly-orchestrated sexual encounters with male intercourse staff who had been allegedly transported throughout state strains and internationally. His bail was denied after he pleaded not responsible to the fees, on account of considerations he might flee the nation.

Combs final week was hit with yet one more lawsuit, not less than the tenth introduced in opposition to the rapper after Cassie Ventura sued him in November 2023 in a lawsuit that sparked a federal investigation into intercourse trafficking and racketeering.

This time Combs was sued in New York federal court docket for allegedly drugging and raping a lady in 2001. The accuser claimed she was sexually assaulted by Combs and his bodyguard.

It was additionally reported final week that Combs is staying in the identical unit of Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Middle as Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto mogul convicted of fraud.

After Diddy was arrested on Sept. 16, his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, issued the next assertion: “We’re disenchanted with the choice to pursue what we imagine is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Legal professional’s Workplace. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving household man and confirmed philanthropist who has spent the final 30 years constructing an empire, adoring his kids and dealing to uplift the Black group. He’s an imperfect individual however he isn’t a prison. To his credit score Mr. Combs has been nothing however cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York final week in anticipation of those costs. Please reserve your judgment till you have got all of the information. These are the acts of an harmless man with nothing to cover, and he seems to be ahead to clearing his identify in court docket.”

Agnifilo has not but responded to The Hollywood Reporter‘s request for touch upon Mitchell-Kidd’s claims concerning the video and new accuser.