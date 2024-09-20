Diddy didn’t act alone, network of employees may also be prosecuted – NBC Los Angeles

Sean “Diddy” Combs did not act alone on crimes that embody bribery, making threats and intercourse trafficking, based on federal prosecutors.

Authorities allege Combs had loads of assist, and what comes subsequent is the attainable prosecution of a whole community of the rap mogul’s workers.

In accordance with Combs’ indictment on federal costs of intercourse trafficking, the rap mogul used sure workers to hold out and facilitate his actions, which allegedly included threatening and abusing girls who had been a part of his “freak-offs,” or intercourse events.

These workers ranged from safety to family employees, private assistants and high-ranking supervisors.

Former federal prosecutor Manny Medrano stated among the workers will seemingly make offers to testify towards Combs — however others might be criminally charged.

Medrano stated who will get prosecuted and who doesn’t will rely upon whether or not they’re thought of a “excessive degree” or “low degree” enabler.

“A low degree could be let’s simply say the housekeeper who picked up after one of many intercourse events however a excessive degree enabler could be somebody who lured the ladies to return into the intercourse events,” stated Medrano.

The indictment states some workers helped Combs’ get medication for the events, made journey preparations to lure victims, and obtained money to pay intercourse employees to take part.

U.S. legal professional Damian Williams detailed the costs towards Sean “Diddy” Combs throughout a press convention on Tuesday, which allege Combs engaged in intercourse trafficking, arson and racketeering. Williams additionally outlined findings from a number of property searches, together with the seizure of movies of the alleged abuse, AR-style weapons and greater than 1,000 bottles of non-public lubricant.

Medrano stated it’s seemingly Combs wasn’t the one well-known face within the room.

“I’ve little doubt that maybe there are another high-level celebrities excessive profile people in these events, participated in them,” stated Medrano.

Combs’ protection legal professional will seemingly argue nobody was compelled to do something, based on Medrano.

“The important thing protection for Combs might be: did the ladies take part voluntarily and consensually, or had been they compelled? In the event that they had been compelled, Combs will seemingly spend the remainder of his life in federal jail,” stated Medrano.