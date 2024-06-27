Diddy Did Not Secretly Marry Dana Tran Despite Reports: Source

There is no such thing as a reality to experiences that Diddy secretly married Dana Tran, a supply completely tells Us Weekly.

Diddy, 54, has by no means confirmed having a relationship with Tran, though the pair did welcome a child, daughter Love, in December 2022. The rapper and entrepreneur can be dad to 6 different youngsters: son Justin, 30, whom he shares with ex Misa Hylton, son Christian, 26, and twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie, 17, whom he shares with late ex Kim Porter, Porter’s son from a earlier relationship, Quincy, 33, whom Diddy adopted, and daughter Likelihood, 17, whom he shares with ex Sarah Chapman.

Though Diddy, who’s at the moment going through a number of sexual assault allegations, not too long ago deleted all photographs and movies from his Instagram account, Tran nonetheless shares frequent photographs of their daughter.

“I do know Love is actual, as a result of we exist 🤍,” she wrote by way of Instagram earlier this month alongside photographs of her and Love snuggling.

Associated: Diddy’s Household Information: Meet His 7 Youngsters and Their Moms

Along with being a rapper and entrepreneur, Diddy is the proud dad to seven youngsters. The rapper began his household in 1993 when he and clothier Misa Hylton welcomed a child boy. Diddy later moved on with mannequin Kim Porter. The twosome had an on-again, off-again relationship from 1994 to 2007, throughout which […]

Tran additionally celebrated the toddler’s half birthday in April.

“Time be nonetheless … my coronary heart can’t take how briskly that is all going 🥺 Comfortable 1 & 1/2 birthday to my BabyGirl,” she wrote alongside a video compilation of candy moments with Love. “My solely remorse will not be holding you extra as a result of everybody stated I’d spoil you an excessive amount of, there is no such thing as a such factor!!! New mothers HOLD THAT child it goes by so so so quick. DADS/ Household/Buddies take these random movies and pics of mother holding child in that new child stage even when mother says no trigger I at all times felt a multitude and stated no to pics and now I’ve only a few to look again on 🥺😩.”

Tran has not publicly addressed Diddy’s mounting authorized woes. In March, regulation enforcement raided the musician’s properties in each Miami and Los Angeles in reference to a federal intercourse trafficking investigation. Diddy was not on the premises on the time and was not arrested or charged with a criminal offense.

Associated: Eyebrow-Elevating Quotes About Diddy’s Alleged Conduct Over the Years

Years earlier than two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties have been raided in connection to a federal intercourse trafficking investigation, there was dialog about what went on on the rapper’s residences. After the March 2024 raid made headlines, a clip resurfaced of Usher recalling his expertise residing with Diddy as a teen. “I received an opportunity to […]

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level power as search warrants have been executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s legal professional, Aaron Dyer, instructed Us in an announcement on the time. “There is no such thing as a excuse for the extreme present of power and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way in which his youngsters and staff have been handled.”

Along with the raid, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie sued him for sexual assault and bodily abuse in November 2023. Diddy denied the allegations and the go well with was settled in the future later. Different people have since come ahead with their very own allegations in opposition to Diddy, which he has denied.

Issues received worse for Diddy in Might when 2016 footage was obtained by CNN which confirmed him grabbing, shoving, dragging and kicking Cassie, 37. He took to Instagram to apologize for his actions on the time, however has since deleted the video assertion together with the remainder of his posts.

“It’s tough to mirror on the darkest instances in your life, generally you gotta do this,” he stated within the clip. “I used to be f—ked up. I imply, I hit all-time low however I make no excuses. My conduct on that video is inexcusable. I take full accountability for my actions within the video. I’m disgusted. I went and sought out skilled assist. I’ve been going to remedy, going to rehab.”

Associated: The whole lot Diddy Has Been Dropped From Following Assault Allegations

Some firms look like distancing themselves from Sean “Diddy” Combs because the rapper continues to face sexual assault allegations. In latest months, a number of girls have come ahead to share allegations of misconduct by the music mogul. One particular person who filed a lawsuit was his ex-girlfriend Cassie. (The exes dated on and off from 2007 […]

A number of stars spoke out in opposition to Diddy after the video was launched. Kristin Chenoweth wrote by way of X that “there is no such thing as a excuse” for Diddy’s “heartbreaking” remedy of Cassie whereas Maria Shriver stated the “disturbing” video made her “wish to throw up.” Diddy’s youngsters, in the meantime, are standing by his aspect. Justin, Christian, Likelihood, D’Lila and Jessie all shared Father’s Day tributes to their dad earlier this month.

“HAPPY FATHERS DAY POPS 💪🏾💙,” Justin wrote by way of his Instagram Story alongside just a few throwback photographs of the duo.

“Comfortable fathers day to the very best dad within the worldddddd. We love u a lot,” Jessie and D’Lila captioned a photograph shared by way of their joint Instagram account.

Thank You! You’ve efficiently subscribed.

Likelihood, in the meantime, stated she loves her dad “endlessly” in her publish, whereas Christian known as Diddy “THE GREATEST.”

For those who or somebody you recognize are experiencing home violence, please name the Nationwide Home Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential help.

With reporting by Sarah Jones