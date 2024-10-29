Diddy Accused In New Lawsuits of Sexually Assaulting Young Boys

Sean “Diddy” Combs is accused in one in all two lawsuits filed Monday of drugging and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in a New York Metropolis lodge room in 2005.

The second lawsuit accuses the jailed hip-hop mogul of equally assaulting a 17-year-old would-be contestant on the fact tv collection Making the Band in 2008.

The lawsuits filed in state Supreme Court docket in New York are the most recent in a wave of lawsuits through which accusers allege they have been sexually assaulted by Combs at events and conferences during the last 20 years.

Combs’ legal professionals denied the 2 new claims Monday and accused the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Anthony Buzbee, who additionally represents accusers in earlier lawsuits, of searching for publicity.

“Mr. Combs and his authorized group have full confidence within the details and the integrity of the judicial course of,” an emailed assertion mentioned. “In court docket, the reality will prevail: that Mr. Combs by no means sexually assaulted or trafficked anybody—man or lady, grownup or minor.”

Combs, 54, is incarcerated in a New York Metropolis jail after pleading not responsible to federal intercourse trafficking costs contained in an indictment unsealed the day after his Sept. 16 arrest. Costs embrace allegations he coerced and abused girls and silenced victims by blackmail and violence.

The ten-year-old boy who was not recognized within the lawsuit was an aspiring actor and rapper who had traveled together with his dad and mom from California for conferences with music trade representatives. Throughout what was speculated to be an audition for Combs, he was given a drug-laced soda by a Combs’ affiliate and sexually assaulted by the Unhealthy Boy Data founder, in line with the lawsuit.

The boy finally misplaced consciousness. When he awoke, Combs threatened to badly harm the kid’s dad and mom if he informed anybody what occurred, the submitting mentioned.

In a second lawsuit, a 17-year-old unidentified male mentioned Combs compelled him into sexual acts with Combs and a bodyguard throughout a three-day audition for the Making the Band tv present, which Combs produced.

When the aspiring contestant expressed reservations, he was eradicated from the competitors and unable to return to the music trade for seven years, in line with the submitting.

Each lawsuits have been introduced underneath New York Metropolis’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Safety Act, which permits survivors to carry lawsuits even when the statute of limitations has handed.