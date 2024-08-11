Did USA win the most gold medals? – NBC New York

The gold medal race between the US and China got here right down to the ultimate occasion of the Paris Olympics. And after 16 days of competitors, the U.S. and China will share the title for many golds in 2024.
America and China will each finish the Paris Olympics with 40 gold medals every. The U.S. received the whole medal depend with 126 (40 gold, 44 silver, and 42 bronze). China got here in second within the complete medal race with 91 (40 gold, 27 silver, and 24 bronze).
The U.S. has been battling with China for the lead in gold medals on the Paris Olympics over the past a number of days. The U.S. entered the ultimate day of competitors one gold medal behind China (38 to 39).
China was in a position to take an early gold medal on Sunday as Li Wenwen received the highest medal in ladies’s +81kg weightlifting. America adopted up with a gold of its personal as Jennifer Valente defended her ladies’s omnium title in biking observe.
With the US down by one gold medal to China, it will all come right down to the ladies’s basketball last and an opportunity to tie China for essentially the most gold medals on the Paris Olympics.
In a extremely shut sport all through, the U.S. ladies’s basketball workforce was in a position to struggle by way of to a 67-66 win and a gold medal, the workforce’s document eighth straight. The medals on the ladies’s basketball sport are often the ultimate ones awarded at every Summer time Olympics.
America received a complete of 5 medals on Sunday, together with the gold in ladies’s basketball, a gold in ladies’s omnium (biking observe), a silver in ladies’s freestyle 76kg (wrestling), a workforce silver in ladies’s volleyball, and a bronze in males’s water polo.
America’ bronze complete decreased by one on Sunday after the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique and the IOC introduced Jordan Chiles’ medal within the ladies’s flooring last would go to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu after a ruling by a global arbitration courtroom.
In Tokyo three years in the past, the US got here out on high within the gold medal race, besting China 39 to 38 gold. The U.S. had a complete 113 medals on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The U.S. was extra dominant in Rio in 2016, when it had 46 gold medals to Nice Britain’s 27 and China’s 26.
The USA’s Paris complete of 126 medals was the third highest complete for the US and essentially the most the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, when the U.S. received 174 medals. An excellent signal heading into 2028 in Los Angeles?
What was the ultimate medal depend for the 2024 Olympics in Paris?
What medals did the USA win on Day 16?
- Gold – Basketball – Girls’s
- Gold – Biking Monitor – Girls’s Omnium: Jennifer Valente
- Silver – Wrestling – Girls’s Freestyle 76kg: Alexis Kennedy Blades
- Silver – Volleyball – Girls’s
- Bronze – Water Polo – Males’s
This is a take a look at all of the medals Staff USA has received on the Olympics in 2024
|DATE
|SPORT
|EVENT
|ATHLETE(S)
|🥇GOLD (40)
|Aug. 10
|Basketball
|Girls’s
|Aug. 10
|Biking Monitor
|Girls’s Omnium
|Jennifer Valente
|Aug. 10
|Monitor and Discipline
|Girls’s 100m Hurdles
|Masai Russel
|Aug. 10
|Monitor and Discipline
|Girls’s 4x400m Relay
|Shamier Little, Alexis Holmes, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Quanera Hayes, Aaliyah Butler, Kaylyn Brown,
|Aug. 10
|Monitor and Discipline
|Males’s 4x400m Relay
|Rai Benjamin, Bryce Deadmon, Vernon Norwood, Chris Bailey, Quincy Wilson
|Aug. 10
|Basketball
|Males’s
|Aug. 10
|Soccer
|Girls’s
|Aug. 9
|Weightlifting
|Girls’s 71kg/156 lbs
|Olivia Reeves
|Aug. 9
|Monitor and Discipline
|Males 400m hurdles
|Rai Benjamin
|Aug. 9
|Monitor and Discipline
|Girls’s 4x100m relay
|Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha “Teetee” Terry
|Aug. 8
|Monitor and Discipline
|Males 110m hurdles
|Grant Holloway
|Aug. 8
|Monitor and Discipline
|Girls 400m hurdles
|Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
|Aug. 8
|Monitor and Discipline
|Girls lengthy bounce
|Tara Davis-Woodhall
|Aug. 7
|Wrestling
|Girls freestyle 50kg
|Sarah Ann Hildebrandt
|Aug. 7
|Monitor and Discipline
|Males 400m
|Quincy Corridor
|Aug. 7
|Biking
|Girls workforce pursuit
|Chloé Dygert, Kristen Faulkner, Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams
|Aug. 6
|Wrestling
|Girls Freestyle 68kg
|Amit Elor
|Aug. 6
|Monitor and Discipline
|Males 1500m
|Cole Hocker
|Aug. 6
|Monitor and Discipline
|Girls 200m
|Gabby Thomas
|Aug. 5
|Browsing
|Girls
|Carolina Marks
|Aug. 5
|Monitor and Discipline
|Girls discus throw
|Valerie Allman
|Aug. 4
|Monitor and Discipline
|Males 100m
|Noah Lyles
|Aug. 4
|Swimming
|Girls 4x100m medley relay
|Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King
|Aug. 4
|Swimming
|Males 1500m freestyle
|Bobby Finke
|Aug. 4
|Golf
|Males particular person
|Scottie Scheffler
|Aug. 4
|Biking
|Girls highway race
|Kristen Faulkner
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Combined 4x100m relay
|Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Girls 800m freestyle
|Katie Ledecky
|Aug. 3
|Monitor and Discipline
|Males shotput
|Ryan Crouser
|Aug. 3
|Capturing
|Males skeet
|Vincent Hancock
|Aug. 3
|Gymnastics
|Girls vault
|Simone Biles
|Aug. 1
|Fencing
|Girls workforce foil
|Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub
|Aug. 1
|Swimming
|Girls 200m breaststroke
|Kate Douglass
|Aug. 1
|Gymnastics
|Girls all-around
|Simone Biles
|Aug. 1
|Rowing
|Males 4
|Justin Greatest, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead
|July 31
|Swimming
|Girls 1500m freestyle
|Katie Ledecky
|July 30
|Gymnastics
|Girls Staff
|Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee
|July 28
|Fencing
|Girls particular person foil
|Lee Kiefer
|July 28
|Swimming
|Girls 100m butterfly
|Torri Huske
|July 27
|Swimming
|Males 4x100m freestyle
|Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
|🥈SILVER (44)
|Aug. 11
|Wrestling
|Girls’s Freestyle 76kg
|Alexis Kennedy Blades
|Aug. 11
|Volleyball
|Girls’s
|Aug. 10
|Sport Climbing
|Girls’s Boulder & Lead
|Brooke Raboutou
|Aug. 10
|Monitor and Discipline
|Males’s Excessive Leap
|Shelby McEwen
|Aug. 10
|Canoe Dash
|Girls’s Canoe Single 200m
|Nevin Harrison
|Aug. 9
|Wrestling
|Males 57kg
|Spencer Lee
|Aug. 8
|Monitor and Discipline
|Males 200m
|Kenneth Bednarek
|Aug. 8
|Monitor and Discipline
|Males 110m hurdles
|Daniel Roberts
|Aug. 8
|Monitor and Discipline
|Girls 400m hurdles
|Anna Cockrell
|Aug. 7
|Monitor and Discipline
|Girls pole vault
|Katie Moon
|Aug. 7
|Monitor and Discipline
|Males 3000m steeplechase
|Kenneth Rooks
|Aug. 7
|Skateboarding
|Males Park
|Tom Schaar
|Aug. 7
|Creative Swimming
|Staff
|Aug. 6
|Monitor and Discipline
|Girls hammer throw
|Ennette Nneka Echikunwoke
|Aug. 5
|Monitor and Discipline
|Males pole vault
|Sam Kendricks
|Aug. 5
|Triathlon
|Combined relay
|Seth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Knibb
|Aug. 5
|Capturing
|Combined workforce skeet
|Austen Smith and Vincent Hancock
|Aug. 5
|Gymnastics
|Girls flooring train
|Simone Biles
|Aug. 4
|Swimming
|Males 4x100m medley relay
|Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink
|Aug. 4
|Archery
|Males particular person
|Brady Ellison
|Aug. 3
|Monitor and Discipline
|Girls 100m
|Sha’Carri Richardson
|Aug. 3
|Monitor and Discipline
|Combined 4x400m relay
|Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, Kaylyn Brown
|Aug. 3
|Monitor and Discipline
|Males shotput
|Joe Kovacs
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Girls 200m particular person medley
|Kate Douglass
|Aug. 3
|Capturing
|Males skeet
|Conner Lynn Prince
|Aug. 3
|Tennis
|Males doubles
|Austin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram
|Aug. 2
|Swimming
|Girls 200m backstroke
|Regan Smith
|Aug. 2
|Capturing
|Girls 50m rifle
|Sagen Maddalena
|Aug. 2
|Equestrian
|Staff leaping
|Karl Prepare dinner, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward
|Aug. 1
|Swimming
|Girls 4x200m freestyle relay
|Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell
|Aug. 1
|Swimming
|Girls 200m butterfly
|Regan Smith
|July 31
|Swimming
|Girls 100m freestyle
|Torri Huske
|July 31
|Biking
|Girls BMX freestyle
|Perris Benegas
|July 30
|Swimming
|Males 800m freestyle
|Bobby Finke
|July 30
|Swimming
|Males 4x200m freestyle relay
|Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith
|July 30
|Swimming
|Girls 100m backstroke
|Regan Smith
|July 29
|Swimming
|Girls 400m particular person medley
|Katie Grimes
|July 29
|Skateboarding
|Males road
|Jagger Eaton
|July 28
|Swimming
|Males 100m breaststroke
|Nic Fink
|July 28
|Fencing
|Girls particular person foil
|Lauren Scruggs
|July 28
|Swimming
|Girls 100m butterfly
|Gretchen Walsh
|July 28
|Biking
|Girls mountain bike
|Haley Batten
|July 27
|Swimming
|Girls 4x100m freestyle
|Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
|July 27
|Diving
|Girls springboard 3m synchronized
|Sarah Bacon & Kassidy Prepare dinner
|🥉BRONZE (42)
|Aug. 11
|Water Polo
|Males’s
|Aug. 10
|Wrestling
|Males’s Freestyle 74kg
|Kyle Douglas Dake
|Aug. 10
|Breaking
|B-Boys
|Victor
|Aug. 10
|Monitor and Discipline
|Males’s 5000m
|Grant Fisher
|Aug. 9
|Wrestling
|Girls 57kg freestyle
|Helen Maroulis
|Aug. 9
|Wrestling
|Males 86kg (189 kilos)
|Aaron Brooks
|Aug. 9
|Volleyball
|Males
|Aug. 9
|Taekwondo
|Girls’s 67kg/148 lbs
|Kristina Teachout
|Aug. 8
|Monitor and Discipline
|Males 200m
|Noah Lyles
|Aug. 8
|Monitor and Discipline
|Girls lengthy bounce
|Jasmine Moore
|Aug. 8
|Sports activities Climbing
|Males velocity
|Sam Watson
|Aug. 7
|Weightlifting
|Males 61kg
|Hampton Morris
|Aug. 6
|Boxing
|Males welterweight (71kg)
|Omari Jones
|Aug. 6
|Monitor and Discipline
|Males 1500m
|Yared Nuguse
|Aug. 6
|Monitor and Discipline
|Girls 200m
|Brittany Brown
|Aug. 5
|3×3 basketball
|Girls
|Dearica Hamby, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard
|Aug. 4
|Monitor and Discipline
|Males 100m
|Fred Kerley
|Aug. 4
|Capturing
|Girls skeet
|Austen Smith
|Aug. 4
|Gymnastics
|Girls uneven bars
|Suni Lee
|Aug. 3
|Monitor and Discipline
|Girls triple bounce
|Jasmine Moore
|Aug. 3
|Monitor and Discipline
|Girls 100m
|Melissa Jefferson
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Girls 800m freestyle
|Paige Madden
|Aug. 3
|Gymnastics
|Males pommel horse
|Stephen Nedoroscik
|Aug. 3
|Gymnastics
|Girls vault
|Jade Carey
|Aug. 3
|Tennis
|Males doubles
|Taylor Fritz & Tommy Paul
|Aug. 3
|Rowing
|Males eight
|Christopther Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean, Henry Hollingsworth, Reilly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nicholas Rusher, Christian Tabash
|Aug. 2
|Monitor and Discipline
|Males 10,000m
|Grant Fisher
|Aug. 2
|Crusing
|Males skiff
|Ian Barrows & Hanks Henken
|Aug. 2
|Archery
|Combined workforce
|Brady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold
|Aug. 1
|Gymnastics
|Girls all-around
|Suni Lee
|July 31
|Canoeing
|Girls canoe slalom
|Evy Leibfarth
|July 30
|Swimming
|Girls 100m backstroke
|Katharine Berkoff
|July 30
|Rugby
|Girls
|July 29
|Fencing
|Males particular person foil
|Nick Itkin
|July 29
|Swimming
|Males 100 backstroke
|Ryan Murphy
|July 29
|Swimming
|Males 200m freestyle
|Luke Hobson
|July 29
|Swimming
|Girls 400m particular person medley
|Emma Weyant
|July 29
|Gymnastics
|Males Staff
|Richard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik
|July 29
|Skateboarding
|Males road
|Nyjah Huston
|July 28
|Swimming
|Males 400m particular person medley
|Carson Foster
|July 27
|Swimming
|Girls 400m freestyle
|Katie Ledecky
|July 27
|Biking
|Girls particular person time trial
|Chloe Dygert