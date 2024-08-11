Did USA win the most gold medals? – NBC New York

The gold medal race between the US and China got here right down to the ultimate occasion of the Paris Olympics. And after 16 days of competitors, the U.S. and China will share the title for many golds in 2024.

America and China will each finish the Paris Olympics with 40 gold medals every. The U.S. received the whole medal depend with 126 (40 gold, 44 silver, and 42 bronze). China got here in second within the complete medal race with 91 (40 gold, 27 silver, and 24 bronze).

The U.S. has been battling with China for the lead in gold medals on the Paris Olympics over the past a number of days. The U.S. entered the ultimate day of competitors one gold medal behind China (38 to 39).

China was in a position to take an early gold medal on Sunday as Li Wenwen received the highest medal in ladies’s +81kg weightlifting. America adopted up with a gold of its personal as Jennifer Valente defended her ladies’s omnium title in biking observe.

With the US down by one gold medal to China, it will all come right down to the ladies’s basketball last and an opportunity to tie China for essentially the most gold medals on the Paris Olympics.

In a extremely shut sport all through, the U.S. ladies’s basketball workforce was in a position to struggle by way of to a 67-66 win and a gold medal, the workforce’s document eighth straight. The medals on the ladies’s basketball sport are often the ultimate ones awarded at every Summer time Olympics.

America received a complete of 5 medals on Sunday, together with the gold in ladies’s basketball, a gold in ladies’s omnium (biking observe), a silver in ladies’s freestyle 76kg (wrestling), a workforce silver in ladies’s volleyball, and a bronze in males’s water polo.

America’ bronze complete decreased by one on Sunday after the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique and the IOC introduced Jordan Chiles’ medal within the ladies’s flooring last would go to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu after a ruling by a global arbitration courtroom.

In Tokyo three years in the past, the US got here out on high within the gold medal race, besting China 39 to 38 gold. The U.S. had a complete 113 medals on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The U.S. was extra dominant in Rio in 2016, when it had 46 gold medals to Nice Britain’s 27 and China’s 26.

The USA’s Paris complete of 126 medals was the third highest complete for the US and essentially the most the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, when the U.S. received 174 medals. An excellent signal heading into 2028 in Los Angeles?

What was the ultimate medal depend for the 2024 Olympics in Paris?

What medals did the USA win on Day 16?

Gold – Basketball – Girls’s

Gold – Biking Monitor – Girls’s Omnium: Jennifer Valente

Silver – Wrestling – Girls’s Freestyle 76kg: Alexis Kennedy Blades

Silver – Volleyball – Girls’s

Bronze – Water Polo – Males’s

