Did USA win the most gold medals? – NBC New York

Did USA win the most gold medals? – NBC New York

by

The gold medal race between the US and China got here right down to the ultimate occasion of the Paris Olympics. And after 16 days of competitors, the U.S. and China will share the title for many golds in 2024.

America and China will each finish the Paris Olympics with 40 gold medals every. The U.S. received the whole medal depend with 126 (40 gold, 44 silver, and 42 bronze). China got here in second within the complete medal race with 91 (40 gold, 27 silver, and 24 bronze).

The U.S. has been battling with China for the lead in gold medals on the Paris Olympics over the past a number of days. The U.S. entered the ultimate day of competitors one gold medal behind China (38 to 39).

China was in a position to take an early gold medal on Sunday as Li Wenwen received the highest medal in ladies’s +81kg weightlifting. America adopted up with a gold of its personal as Jennifer Valente defended her ladies’s omnium title in biking observe.

With the US down by one gold medal to China, it will all come right down to the ladies’s basketball last and an opportunity to tie China for essentially the most gold medals on the Paris Olympics.

In a extremely shut sport all through, the U.S. ladies’s basketball workforce was in a position to struggle by way of to a 67-66 win and a gold medal, the workforce’s document eighth straight. The medals on the ladies’s basketball sport are often the ultimate ones awarded at every Summer time Olympics.

America received a complete of 5 medals on Sunday, together with the gold in ladies’s basketball, a gold in ladies’s omnium (biking observe), a silver in ladies’s freestyle 76kg (wrestling), a workforce silver in ladies’s volleyball, and a bronze in males’s water polo.

America’ bronze complete decreased by one on Sunday after the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique and the IOC introduced Jordan Chiles’ medal within the ladies’s flooring last would go to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu after a ruling by a global arbitration courtroom.

In Tokyo three years in the past, the US got here out on high within the gold medal race, besting China 39 to 38 gold. The U.S. had a complete 113 medals on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The U.S. was extra dominant in Rio in 2016, when it had 46 gold medals to Nice Britain’s 27 and China’s 26.

The USA’s Paris complete of 126 medals was the third highest complete for the US and essentially the most the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, when the U.S. received 174 medals. An excellent signal heading into 2028 in Los Angeles?

What was the ultimate medal depend for the 2024 Olympics in Paris?

What medals did the USA win on Day 16?

  • Gold – Basketball – Girls’s
  • Gold – Biking Monitor – Girls’s Omnium: Jennifer Valente
  • Silver – Wrestling – Girls’s Freestyle 76kg: Alexis Kennedy Blades
  • Silver – Volleyball – Girls’s
  • Bronze – Water Polo – Males’s

This is a take a look at all of the medals Staff USA has received on the Olympics in 2024

DATE SPORT EVENT ATHLETE(S)
🥇GOLD (40)
Aug. 10 Basketball Girls’s
Aug. 10 Biking Monitor Girls’s Omnium Jennifer Valente
Aug. 10 Monitor and Discipline Girls’s 100m Hurdles Masai Russel
Aug. 10 Monitor and Discipline Girls’s 4x400m Relay Shamier Little, Alexis Holmes, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Quanera Hayes, Aaliyah Butler, Kaylyn Brown,
Aug. 10 Monitor and Discipline Males’s 4x400m Relay Rai Benjamin, Bryce Deadmon, Vernon Norwood, Chris Bailey, Quincy Wilson
Aug. 10 Basketball Males’s
Aug. 10 Soccer Girls’s
Aug. 9 Weightlifting Girls’s 71kg/156 lbs Olivia Reeves
Aug. 9 Monitor and Discipline Males 400m hurdles Rai Benjamin
Aug. 9 Monitor and Discipline Girls’s 4x100m relay Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha “Teetee” Terry
Aug. 8 Monitor and Discipline Males 110m hurdles Grant Holloway
Aug. 8 Monitor and Discipline Girls 400m hurdles Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Aug. 8 Monitor and Discipline Girls lengthy bounce Tara Davis-Woodhall
Aug. 7 Wrestling Girls freestyle 50kg Sarah Ann Hildebrandt
Aug. 7 Monitor and Discipline Males 400m Quincy Corridor
Aug. 7 Biking Girls workforce pursuit Chloé Dygert, Kristen Faulkner, Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams
Aug. 6 Wrestling Girls Freestyle 68kg Amit Elor
Aug. 6 Monitor and Discipline Males 1500m Cole Hocker
Aug. 6 Monitor and Discipline Girls 200m Gabby Thomas
Aug. 5 Browsing Girls Carolina Marks
Aug. 5 Monitor and Discipline Girls discus throw Valerie Allman
Aug. 4 Monitor and Discipline Males 100m Noah Lyles
Aug. 4 Swimming Girls 4x100m medley relay Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King
Aug. 4 Swimming Males 1500m freestyle Bobby Finke
Aug. 4 Golf Males particular person Scottie Scheffler
Aug. 4 Biking Girls highway race Kristen Faulkner
Aug. 3 Swimming Combined 4x100m relay Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske
Aug. 3 Swimming Girls 800m freestyle Katie Ledecky
Aug. 3 Monitor and Discipline Males shotput Ryan Crouser
Aug. 3 Capturing Males skeet Vincent Hancock
Aug. 3 Gymnastics Girls vault Simone Biles
Aug. 1 Fencing Girls workforce foil Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub
Aug. 1 Swimming Girls 200m breaststroke Kate Douglass
Aug. 1 Gymnastics Girls all-around Simone Biles
Aug. 1 Rowing Males 4 Justin Greatest, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead
July 31 Swimming Girls 1500m freestyle Katie Ledecky
July 30 Gymnastics Girls Staff Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee
July 28 Fencing Girls particular person foil Lee Kiefer
July 28 Swimming Girls 100m butterfly Torri Huske
July 27 Swimming Males 4x100m freestyle Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
🥈SILVER (44)
Aug. 11 Wrestling Girls’s Freestyle 76kg Alexis Kennedy Blades
Aug. 11 Volleyball Girls’s
Aug. 10 Sport Climbing Girls’s Boulder & Lead Brooke Raboutou
Aug. 10 Monitor and Discipline Males’s Excessive Leap Shelby McEwen
Aug. 10 Canoe Dash Girls’s Canoe Single 200m Nevin Harrison
Aug. 9 Wrestling Males 57kg Spencer Lee
Aug. 8 Monitor and Discipline Males 200m Kenneth Bednarek
Aug. 8 Monitor and Discipline Males 110m hurdles Daniel Roberts
Aug. 8 Monitor and Discipline Girls 400m hurdles Anna Cockrell
Aug. 7 Monitor and Discipline Girls pole vault Katie Moon
Aug. 7 Monitor and Discipline Males 3000m steeplechase Kenneth Rooks
Aug. 7 Skateboarding Males Park Tom Schaar
Aug. 7 Creative Swimming Staff
Aug. 6 Monitor and Discipline Girls hammer throw Ennette Nneka Echikunwoke
Aug. 5 Monitor and Discipline Males pole vault Sam Kendricks
Aug. 5 Triathlon Combined relay Seth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Knibb
Aug. 5 Capturing Combined workforce skeet Austen Smith and Vincent Hancock
Aug. 5 Gymnastics Girls flooring train Simone Biles
Aug. 4 Swimming Males 4x100m medley relay Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink
Aug. 4 Archery Males particular person Brady Ellison
Aug. 3 Monitor and Discipline Girls 100m Sha’Carri Richardson
Aug. 3 Monitor and Discipline Combined 4x400m relay Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, Kaylyn Brown
Aug. 3 Monitor and Discipline Males shotput Joe Kovacs
Aug. 3 Swimming Girls 200m particular person medley Kate Douglass
Aug. 3 Capturing Males skeet Conner Lynn Prince
Aug. 3 Tennis Males doubles Austin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram
Aug. 2 Swimming Girls 200m backstroke Regan Smith
Aug. 2 Capturing Girls 50m rifle Sagen Maddalena
Aug. 2 Equestrian Staff leaping Karl Prepare dinner, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward
Aug. 1 Swimming Girls 4x200m freestyle relay Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell
Aug. 1 Swimming Girls 200m butterfly Regan Smith
July 31 Swimming Girls 100m freestyle Torri Huske
July 31 Biking Girls BMX freestyle Perris Benegas
July 30 Swimming Males 800m freestyle Bobby Finke
July 30 Swimming Males 4x200m freestyle relay Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith
July 30 Swimming Girls 100m backstroke Regan Smith
July 29 Swimming Girls 400m particular person medley Katie Grimes
July 29 Skateboarding Males road Jagger Eaton
July 28 Swimming Males 100m breaststroke Nic Fink
July 28 Fencing Girls particular person foil Lauren Scruggs
July 28 Swimming Girls 100m butterfly Gretchen Walsh
July 28 Biking Girls mountain bike Haley Batten
July 27 Swimming Girls 4x100m freestyle Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
July 27 Diving Girls springboard 3m synchronized Sarah Bacon & Kassidy Prepare dinner
🥉BRONZE (42)
Aug. 11 Water Polo Males’s
Aug. 10 Wrestling Males’s Freestyle 74kg Kyle Douglas Dake
Aug. 10 Breaking B-Boys Victor
Aug. 10 Monitor and Discipline Males’s 5000m Grant Fisher
Aug. 9 Wrestling Girls 57kg freestyle Helen Maroulis
Aug. 9 Wrestling Males 86kg (189 kilos)  Aaron Brooks
Aug. 9 Volleyball Males
Aug. 9 Taekwondo Girls’s 67kg/148 lbs Kristina Teachout
Aug. 8 Monitor and Discipline Males 200m Noah Lyles
Aug. 8 Monitor and Discipline Girls lengthy bounce Jasmine Moore
Aug. 8 Sports activities Climbing Males velocity Sam Watson
Aug. 7 Weightlifting Males 61kg Hampton Morris
Aug. 6 Boxing Males welterweight (71kg) Omari Jones
Aug. 6 Monitor and Discipline Males 1500m Yared Nuguse
Aug. 6 Monitor and Discipline Girls 200m Brittany Brown
Aug. 5 3×3 basketball Girls Dearica Hamby, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard
Aug. 4 Monitor and Discipline Males 100m Fred Kerley
Aug. 4 Capturing Girls skeet Austen Smith
Aug. 4 Gymnastics Girls uneven bars Suni Lee
Aug. 3 Monitor and Discipline Girls triple bounce Jasmine Moore
Aug. 3 Monitor and Discipline Girls 100m Melissa Jefferson
Aug. 3 Swimming Girls 800m freestyle Paige Madden
Aug. 3 Gymnastics Males pommel horse Stephen Nedoroscik
Aug. 3 Gymnastics Girls vault Jade Carey
Aug. 3 Tennis Males doubles Taylor Fritz & Tommy Paul
Aug. 3 Rowing Males eight Christopther Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean, Henry Hollingsworth, Reilly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nicholas Rusher, Christian Tabash
Aug. 2 Monitor and Discipline Males 10,000m Grant Fisher
Aug. 2 Crusing Males skiff Ian Barrows & Hanks Henken
Aug. 2 Archery Combined workforce Brady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold
Aug. 1 Gymnastics Girls all-around Suni Lee
July 31 Canoeing Girls canoe slalom Evy Leibfarth
July 30 Swimming Girls 100m backstroke Katharine Berkoff
July 30 Rugby Girls
July 29 Fencing Males particular person foil Nick Itkin
July 29 Swimming Males 100 backstroke Ryan Murphy
July 29 Swimming Males 200m freestyle Luke Hobson
July 29 Swimming Girls 400m particular person medley Emma Weyant
July 29 Gymnastics Males Staff Richard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik
July 29 Skateboarding Males road Nyjah Huston
July 28 Swimming Males 400m particular person medley Carson Foster
July 27 Swimming Girls 400m freestyle Katie Ledecky
July 27 Biking Girls particular person time trial Chloe Dygert

Leave a Comment