Did Tommy Fury Cheat On Molly Mae? Breaking Down Rumors

Within the worst couple’s information out of Love Island UK since Jess took Sammy again after calling her busted and so they WON, Molly Mae and Tommy Fury have introduced a surprising breakup after 5 entire years collectively (utterly ruining my Wednesday morning, thanks very a lot). Why, God, why do the great ones at all times name it quits like mature adults when flopmances like Kaylor and Aaron rage on in perpetuity??? Now Molly wasn’t my private #1 woman within the group out of the icons and legends from Love Island season 5 (if Amber Gill has no stans I’m not respiration), however Molly is undoubtedly a historic Love Island tastemaker with out whom we’d’ve by no means recognized the truth that all of us have the identical hours within the day as Beyoncé. Tommy, aside from being silly sizzling, received the world’s hearts by successful Molly’s and proving he was a loyal babe each step of the best way. Which is why it’s low-key heartbreaking I really feel obliged to ask: Did Tommy Fury cheat on Molly Mae?

Tommy Fury Dishonest Rumors

After Tommy and Molly have been engaged in July of 2023 (and their daughter was round 7 months outdated), a video made waves on TikTok of a girl playfully grabbing Tommy’s face at a membership in Dubai whereas Molly was taking good care of Bambi. There are many methods to interpret the interplay, however for those who’re asking little outdated me, his cheeky smile afterward says all of it. Exterior of this one occasion, Reddit detectives have been rounding up the potential indicators and quoted insider reviews leaked to the British tabloids that declare Molly has been making excuses or denials of Tommy’s dishonest for the sake of their household for a while now.

Did Molly Mae say Tommy cheated?

After successful runner-up in 2019 on Love Island, Molly wrote about her life because the companion of a boxer following within the footsteps of his Irish Traveller father in a 2022 memoir. Within the e-book, Molly wrote her solely arguments with Tommy throughout their long-distance relationship stemmed from the partying life-style related to being a star athlete. When Tommy proposed in 2023, Molly joked she thought Tommy was dishonest on her as a result of he was being “shady” whereas making the key plans. Whereas that turned out to be a cheerful shock, the clubbing video in Dubai got here out shortly after. Molly was then seen with out her engagement ring that summer season however later not directly dismissed the dishonest and breakup rumors that December. In a prepare with me on YouTube, Molly clarified she and Tommy have been nonetheless fortunately collectively regardless of the fixed questions.