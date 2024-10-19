Did Taylor Swift Borrow a Sweatshirt from Travis Kelce’s Closet?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are style’s new favourite energy couple.

The newest proof got here as we speak when Swift, 34, seemingly received fashion inspo from her boyfriend forward of returning to the Eras Tour in Miami on Friday, October 18. Whereas coming into the Arduous Rock Stadium, Swift rocked a mustard yellow Ralph Lauren Classic Fleece Emblem Sweatshirt ($168), practically equivalent to a Nike crewneck Kelce, 35, wore whereas filming a Wednesday, October 16, episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

Swift paired her layer — which additionally occurs to be one of many Kansas Metropolis Chiefs’ signature colours — with brown oval Marquee Rox sun shades from Crap Eyewear ($100) and blue Poppy wide-leg ($200) from Icon Denim. Swift accomplished her off-duty outfit with $900 Isola Sandals from Louis Vuitton, that includes the model’s emblem and gold {hardware}.

Within the video, Swift cradled her cat, Olivia Benson, whereas strolling as much as the stage. She took her sun shades off and gave the digicam a smirk as her bangs cascaded over her brow.

Associated: Did Travis Kelce Borrow Taylor Swift’s Hat for Her ‘Eras’ Dublin Present?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have taken their relationship to new heights – by seemingly sharing their wardrobes. Throughout night time three of Swift’s Eras Tour in Dublin, Eire, on Sunday, June 30, eagled-eyed followers observed that Kelce, 34, was rocking a well-recognized piece of headgear whereas taking within the present. The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight […]

Kelce, who performs as a good finish for the Chiefs, paired his sweatshirt with a black trucker hat with “Midnight Rodeo” written in white embroidery. (Kelce beforehand wore the identical cap whereas on a baseball recreation date with Swift earlier this week.)

Whereas Swift could not have borrowed the precise piece from Kelce’s closet, followers nonetheless shared their pleasure on the their obvious his-and-her sweatshirts by way of X.

“How cute of a pair they’re 😍,” one wrote, as one other gushed, “Twinning is Profitable! 👍❤️💛.” A 3rd fan commented, “Twins!! Double bother.”

Thank You! You’ve got efficiently subscribed.

That is hardly the primary time Swift and Kelce have been related by style — and lyrics, after all.

Swift has worn a variety of bracelets with Kelce’s title and soccer quantity, 87, whereas cheering him on at Arrowhead Stadium.

For the 2024 Tremendous Bowl, she wore a silver necklace that includes an 87 pendant. Swift tied her look along with black Space denims full with crystal particulars ($695) and a Dion Lee corset ($720.) Swift, ever the trendy and supportive girlfriend, at all times attire to win.