Did Kamala Harris shy from her Black identity? Truth behind Trump claims | US Election 2024 News

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has stirred a brand new racial controversy after asserting that Vice President Kamala Harris turned to her Black id lately out of political expediency.

Talking at a conference of Black journalists in Chicago on Wednesday, the previous president claimed that Harris, the primary Black lady and Asian American to function vp, had promoted her Indian heritage till very lately.

Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, known as his feedback divisive.

So what occurred and has Trump achieved this earlier than? Here’s what we all know:

What did Trump say on the NABJ Conference?

“I didn’t know she was Black till numerous years in the past when she occurred to show Black and now she desires to be often called Black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?” Trump mentioned throughout a panel on the Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists (NABJ) Conference.

“I’ve recognized her a very long time not directly, indirectly very a lot, and he or she was all the time of Indian heritage,” Trump mentioned.

“I respect both one, however she clearly doesn’t, as a result of she was Indian all the way in which, after which unexpectedly she made a flip and he or she went – she grew to become a Black individual,” he mentioned. “I believe anyone ought to look into that, too.”

Trump additionally accused a panel moderator, Rachel Scott – the senior congressional correspondent for ABC Information – of being “impolite” and presenting a “nasty query”.

“You have got used phrases like animal and rabid to explain Black district attorneys,” Scott mentioned.

“You’ve attacked Black journalists calling them a loser, saying the questions that they ask are silly and racist … you’ve had dinner with a white supremacist at your Mar-a-Lago resort.

“So my query, sir, now that you’re asking Black supporters to vote for you, why ought to Black voters belief you?” Scott mentioned.

To which Trump responded: “I’ve by no means been requested a query in such a horrible method.”

The interview occurred lower than three weeks earlier than the Democratic Nationwide Conference later this month, when the occasion is anticipated to formally nominate Harris and her operating mate. This look supplied Trump with a chance to handle Black voters.

In accordance with an Axios reporter, his interview, which was meant to final an hour, was minimize quick by his crew after 34 minutes.

Trump’s look on the NABJ Conference was an try to achieve out to Black voters, however the heated panel exchanges could backfire on the previous president, who’s more likely to face off in opposition to Harris within the November elections.

Is Kamala Harris Black?

Harris, 59, has lengthy embraced her Black and South Asian id.

She is the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mom – each immigrants.

In accordance with a report by The Wall Road Journal (WSJ), she was raised in a predominantly Black neighbourhood in Berkeley, California, as a result of her mom believed that her daughters would ultimately be recognised as Black ladies and needed them to be surrounded by robust function fashions.

In her youth, she additionally attended Howard College, a traditionally Black establishment in Washington, DC, and joined Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation’s oldest sorority established for Black school ladies in 1908.

Harris grew to become a member of the Congressional Black Caucus after coming into the Senate in 2017.

“I’m Black, and I’m pleased with being Black,” Harris mentioned in 2019. “I used to be born Black. I’ll die Black, and I’m not going to make excuses for anyone as a result of they don’t perceive.”

What was Harris’s response?

In a while Wednesday, talking in Houston at a gathering of Sigma Gamma Rho, the Black sorority’s gathering of its total membership in Texas, Harris responded to Trump’s claims.

“Donald Trump spoke on the annual assembly of the Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists,” Harris mentioned.

“And it was the identical outdated present: the divisiveness and the disrespect. And let me simply say, the American folks deserve higher. The American folks deserve a pacesetter who tells the reality. A frontrunner who doesn’t reply with hostility and anger when confronted with the information. We deserve a pacesetter who understands that our variations don’t divide us – they’re a necessary supply of our power.”

Were there any other reactions?

Yes. Shortly after the event, the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also reacted to Trump’s comments.

“As a person of colour, as a Black woman who is in this position,” Jean-Pierre said, “what he just said … is repulsive. It’s insulting,” she added.

“No one has any right to tell someone who they are.”

“She is the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris. We have to put some respect on her name, period,” Jean-Pierre added.

Has Trump attacked Black opponents earlier than?

Trump’s feedback replicate his earlier assaults on Black political opponents, such because the “birtherism” conspiracy concept that falsely claimed former President Barack Obama was not born within the US. This was the start of Trump difficult the credentials of Black politicians.

In accordance with consultants such a claims and conspiracy theories might be harmful.

“Social science analysis reveals that these sorts of claims can’t be un-made after the very fact,” Paul Rosenberg wrote for Al Jazeera in 2012. “As soon as on the market, they by no means go away,” he added.

Successful over Black voters is essential for each candidates.

Trump partly gained his race in opposition to Hillary Clinton in 2016 partly as a result of fewer Black and Latino voters turned out to vote, based on Pew Analysis. The Democratic Occasion has historically acquired greater than 80 p.c of Black votes.

In 2020, 92 p.c of Black voters selected Joe Biden, whereas solely 8 p.c backed Trump.

In accordance with a report by ABC, Black voters at the moment make up at the least 10 p.c of the inhabitants in a number of key states more likely to affect this 12 months’s election, together with Michigan and Florida. In states like Georgia, Black Individuals account for a 3rd of eligible voters, based on a Pew analysis. So small modifications within the vote might sway the election.