Did Kaitlyn Bristowe Hint at Her Romance With Zac Clark?

Kaitlyn Bristowe hinted at her romance with Zac Clark throughout a latest interview.

Though Bristowe, 39, stated the “solely factor” she wouldn’t discuss was her present relationship throughout a Tuesday, July 2, look on “Let’s Be Sincere,” she divulged loads of particulars about her new boyfriend. She didn’t identify her thriller man, however the actuality star has been romantically linked to Clark, 40, since January.

For his or her first date, Bristowe stated he had a driver decide her up from the airport since he was working. The driving force dropped her off at his condo — which she had by no means been to — and he or she waited a couple of minutes earlier than he arrived.

“It was actually like 5 minutes, I had a espresso,” Bristowe defined, whereas host Kristin Cavallari joked she was “snooping via his sh-t.” Bristowe quipped in reply, “Wanting via his rage pages. I’m like, ‘Nothing? What?’”

The condo, which is in a “nice space,” was “fairly respectable for New York,” Bristowe stated earlier than joking that it “doesn’t have a kitchen that’s in a bed room.” After assembly at his residence, the duo drove to get pizza and sat exterior whereas speaking.

Bristowe recalled that she was not nervous about their date. “I might get nervous often in conditions like that. However, I used to be identical to, ‘Oh, right here we go.’ I’m going to know proper off the bat if I like him or not. The conversations [are] both going to be good or horrible. I used to be going into it virtually fed up.”

Bristowe famous that there was rapid “chemistry” between the twosome. Nevertheless, they “went via a blip” the place she questioned, “What am I doing?” After that time period, Bristowe stated she realized she “may do that.”

Bristowe stated they’re not going to “transfer to one another’s metropolis anytime quickly” and are persevering with to get to “know one another.”

Whereas Bristowe famous that he’s “all coronary heart” and “an excellent human,” she stated she wonders when the connection “goes to show.”

“I’m actually not sabotaging this. I’ve by no means been extra clear or level-headed or mature or myself,” she stated, including that they see one another as soon as a month. “It’s simply been a extremely wholesome, sincere, communicative … It’s good.”

Bristowe famous that she’s nonetheless courting different folks however shouldn’t be on any courting apps. “It’s attending to a spot the place I’m like, ‘Do I really feel unhealthy if I’m hanging out with someone else?’” she stated, noting that he’s not seeing different folks.

Bristowe and Clark have been noticed collectively in January after video footage of them celebrating the New 12 months circulated on social media. They’ve since been noticed on a number of extra events, together with a marriage final month — however have but to substantiate their romance.

Clark appeared as a contestant throughout season 16 of The Bachelorette, which initially starred Clare Crawley earlier than Tayshia Adams stepped in to complete the season. Clark and Adams, 33, left the fact present engaged in 2020, and Adams relocated to NYC from California. They introduced their break up in November 2021 after one 12 months collectively.

Bristowe, for her half, and Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick ended their engagement in August 2023 after 4 years collectively.