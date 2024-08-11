Did G-Eazy Call Out Ex Halsey on ATEEZ’s ‘Work’ Remix? Fans Think So

Okay-pop group ATEEZ dropped a remix of their single “Work” that includes G-Eazy, which induced hypothesis amongst followers on-line that the rapper’s verse is about his ex-girlfriend, Halsey.

Within the remix of “Work” launched on Friday, August 9, G-Eazy, 35, raps: ​​​​“Actin’ harmless, no, it’s not your first time / We’re far-off if Libra is her signal / Oof, hazard, hazard (hazard, hazard) / Don’t be a stranger (don’t be a stranger) / She stated nobody can save her.”

His astrological reference led some followers to imagine G-Eazy (actual title Gerald Earl Gillum) used his verse on the remix to make a pointed dig at Halsey, 29, who’s a Libra.

One consumer wrote of the lyrics by way of X, “acquired weirded out when he sings that [because] I instantly keep in mind Halsey…that is ATEEZ’s music why tf did u make it about u,” whereas one other added, “A collab of all issues to make a bit of diss at your ex.” One other X consumer quipped, “G-Eazy shading Halsey in a Okay-pop collab…this was not on my bingo checklist AT ALL.”

Halsey and G-Eazy started relationship in 2017, although neither has spoken publicly about why they parted methods in 2018. Nevertheless, Halsey briefly mirrored on the breakup in a 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan, saying on the time, “If the worst factor that’s occurred to me to date is I wore dumb garments and dated a s–tty dude, I feel I’m doing all proper.”

A supply completely instructed Us Weekly in July 2020 that the rapper was in “a significantly better headspace” after his breakup, describing his relationship with Halsey as “poisonous, particularly towards the tip.”

The supply shared, “Gerald has a way more constructive outlook on life now and has been therapeutic by way of music. He has spent a lot of the pandemic in his residence studio, whether or not he’s writing and recording new songs or simply taking part in round and experimenting. It’s been an actual artistic breakthrough.”

Earlier that 12 months, Halsey responded to trolls by way of Instagram who had flooded her remark part by repeatedly posting her ex’s title.

“I see y’all within the feedback,” she wrote in February 2020, per Enterprise Insider. “And I do know you assume you’re humorous. Trigger you’re at residence in your iPhone and I’m not an actual human being to you. I hope to God you by no means should expertise an abusive relationship. And should you do, I hope the world is kinder to you than you’re to me.” She by no means confirmed whether or not her remark about being in an abusive relationship was about G-Eazy.