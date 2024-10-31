Did Bronny James play tonight? Cavaliers vs Lakers NBA stats

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James scored the primary regular-season factors of his NBA profession on Wednesday through the 134-110 street loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James, who was born in Cleveland, noticed recreation motion for the Lakers after not collaborating because the Oct. 22 season opener towards the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James is anticipated to stay with the group for the street journey earlier than reportedly becoming a member of the South Bay Lakers within the G League.

Here is a breakdown of James’ newest efficiency Wednesday evening:

Bronny James’ stats tonight vs. Cavaliers

Factors: 2

2 FG: 1-for-2

1-for-2 Rebounds: 0

0 Assists: 2

2 Steals: 1

1 Blocks: 0

0 Turnovers: 2

2 Fouls: 0

0 Minutes: 5

Lakers’ subsequent recreation

The Lakers will proceed their street journey with a recreation towards the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on the Scotiabank Area.