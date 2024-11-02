Dia de los Muertos celebrations in Lansing

Dia de los Muertos celebrations in Lansing

Ramona Mena from Leslie , celebrates her 81st birthday with a visit to the State of Michigan Museum which is presenting a Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Useless) exhibit by Casa de Rosado Galeria and Cultural Heart in Lansing Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. The occasion continues by way of Sunday and can characteristic crafts for youths like sugar cranium adorning and folkloric dancing.

Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal

