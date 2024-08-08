Devin Booker watches skateboarding with Snoop Dogg, Tony Hawk

Devin Booker is hanging with the large canines on the Paris Olympics. The Phoenix Suns star was noticed taking within the park skateboarding occasions Wednesday alongside skating legend Tony Hawk and unofficial Olympics spokesperson Snoop Dogg.

Booker, as he’s been in France, was busy constructing some reels along with his camcorder.

Snoop Dogg. 🐶

Tony Hawk. 🛹

Devin Booker. 🏀 What a squad watching skateboarding on the #ParisOlympics collectively. pic.twitter.com/HImJ81Cjxn — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 7, 2024

o trio mais ALEATÓRIO do planeta acompanhando o Skate Park Devin Booker, Snoop Dogg e Tony Hawk pic.twitter.com/333muPqoWe — NBA LEGENDADA 🇧🇷 (@NBALegendada) August 7, 2024

He’s been taking in different occasions round his personal basketball video games — he scored 18 factors to guide USA Basketball previous Brazil within the quarterfinal spherical on Tuesday.

Booker has watched gymnastics, fencing and likewise popped into the road skateboarding occasions that included a pair of People final week.

He’s been making the rounds with athletes in different sports activities. Booker has posed for images with gymnast Suni Lee and Japanese star skateboarder Ginwoo Onodera.

There’s additionally somewhat enterprise and branding work that’s being achieved in Booker’s distinctive means.

He’s hidden his signature sneakers round France and teased it on social media for followers to seek out. Booker additionally revealed an apparently new Nike Blazer collaboration that seems to have a Chevy emblem. Simply guessing right here, but it surely appears to be like so much just like the footwear are paying homage to his darkish inexperienced Seventies Chevy Blazer.

Devin Booker debuts upcoming Nike Blazer Low collab 👀 RELEASE INFO: https://t.co/pgvtKAqDXv pic.twitter.com/TK5PPABO2g — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) August 6, 2024

Follow @AZSports