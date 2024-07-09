‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Is in the Works at Disney

That’s not all, apparently.

The Satan Wears Prada author Aline Brosh McKenna is penning a would-be follow-up to the hit movie that’s being developed and produced by Wendy Finerman, who was behind the unique.

Whereas no offers are completed, a follow-up to the 2006 coming-of-age comedy has lengthy been talked about, with Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathway not too long ago reuniting on stage for this 12 months’s SAG Awards.

No offers for the solid are in place. Disney, which might be the studio behind the movie following the acquisitions of the unique Satan studio Fox 2000, had no remark.

The 2006 movie primarily based on the e book of the identical title follows Andy (Hathaway), a current school journalism graduate as she lands one of the crucial coveted jobs in publishing because the assistant to Anna Wintour stand-in Miranda Priestly (Streep). Andy dives into the world of magazines and excessive style because of her fellow assistant (Blunt).

The movie grossed a large $326 million on the worldwide field workplace and earned Streep an Oscar nomination.

Puck first reported the information of the sequel and provided insights right into a potential plot the place Priestly continues to be the pinnacle of Runway however the journal has endured the monetary headwinds of latest publishing and is in a diminished state. Blunt’s one-time assistant would now be an government at a luxurious model conglomerate that advertises with Runway.

Whereas selling her current movie, The Concept of You, Hathaway advised E! she was uncertain about the potential of a sequel, saying, “I don’t suppose a continuation of that story might be ever gonna occur.”