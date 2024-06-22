Deutsche Entertainment AG (DEAG) Launches Independent Hip-Hop Brand – District Live

GERMANY (CelebrityAccess) – Deutsche Leisure AG (DEAG) has launched District Stay in a strategic transfer to bolster its presence within the hip-hop reside occasion sector. The model has been a part of DEAG subsidiary Handwerker Promotions since 2022 however will likely be a standalone enterprise.

The brand new firm, headed by Alexander Handwerker, goals to reinforce DEAG’s affect and operations in city music and hip-hop. District Stay represents the following section within the firm’s enlargement technique. District Stay features as a reserving company and tour promoter, specializing in rising skills within the hip-hop scene. This new division enriches DEAG’s total portfolio with a devoted city music section.

“Alexander Handwerker, Managing Director of District Stay, not solely leads the brand new division with notable success but additionally based the hip hop model pushed by his private musical ardour,” DEAG acknowledged.

In its inaugural yr, District Stay reported promoting 70,000 tickets. Its roster boasts promising newcomers like Tream, who has bought over 100,000 tickets for his second tour in 2024, and established artists resembling rapper Bausa, scheduled for 17 exhibits throughout Germany, Austria, and Switzerland in February 2025.

The corporate can also be set to increase its affect in pageant bookings.

Handwerker mentioned, “With District Stay, we’re intentionally founding a model to make city/hip hop acts really feel strongly represented and optimally staged. As a reserving company, we give attention to up-and-coming artists at an early stage to have the ability to accompany them on their journey from the very starting. We additionally work with established artists to additional develop their performances, thus enabling them to attain a brand new, distinctive standing within the scene.”

DEAG CEO Detlef Kornett highlighted the brand new enterprise: “We’re notably proud that this firm, led by Alex Handwerker, has developed from inside our ranks. We want Alex and District Stay continued success and look ahead to additional collaboration throughout the complete DEAG group.”

Handwerker’s profession consists of finding out occasion administration in North Rhine-Westphalia and gaining various business expertise in Berlin with DEAG and Common Music. He later joined his father’s firm, Handwerker Promotion, the place he spearheaded the founding of District Stay inside a yr.