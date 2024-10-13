Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians score today: Recap

The Detroit Tigers’ magical run by the postseason has come to an finish thanks largely to the heroics of Guardians middle area Lane Thomas, who blasted a grand slam within the fifth inning off Tigers ace Tarik Skubal to blast the sport open, occurring to win 7-3.

This got here after the Tigers purchased themselves a bit little bit of wiggle room by profitable Tarik Skubal’s begin in Recreation 2 and caring for enterprise with a comparatively stress-free Recreation 3, however gave away an opportunity to shut out the sequence in Recreation 4 when Beau Brieske surrendered an enormous house run to David Fry, flipping the sport – and the sequence – on its head.

