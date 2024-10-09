Detroit Tigers Shortstop Ranked Among Best Rookies in Baseball

The Detroit Tigers are having a superb season, as they’re battling the Cleveland Guardians within the American League Divisional Collection.
In 2024, the Tigers shocked everybody with their wonderful run within the second half of the marketing campaign. Detroit was top-of-the-line groups after the MLB Commerce Deadline, and that made their second half of the season much more stunning contemplating they had been sellers.
One of the crucial notable gamers that they traded was beginning pitcher Jack Flaherty. The massive right-hander was having a superb season for the Tigers, and he was despatched to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In change for the gifted right-hander, Detroit obtained shortstop prospect Trey Sweeney. The younger shortstop ended up having a significantly better influence than may have been imagined after taking on because the beginning shortstop.
Not too long ago, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report highlighted the High 50 rookies of 2024 and Sweeney got here in ranked fiftieth.
“The Tigers acquired Sweeney within the deal that despatched Jack Flaherty to the Dodgers on the commerce deadline, and he took over because the workforce’s on a regular basis shortstop after Javier Báez was misplaced for the season to a hip harm. He hit .218/.269/.373 with 4 residence runs and 17 RBI in 119 plate appearances and supplied plus protection (4 DRS, 2.6 UZR/150) at a premium place.”
Whereas Sweeney won’t have been one of the best hitter for the Tigers, he was a really robust fielder in an essential defensive place. Having a robust defensive center of the infield is essential for a pitching employees, and Detroit has discovered an excellent defensive shortstop.
Because the workforce prepares for subsequent season, it will likely be fascinating to see what they do on the place, as Javier Baez is owed a ton of cash, however hasn’t carried out as much as expectations. Sweeney’s means to enhance as a hitter shall be essential if he’s going to need to be the shortstop for the Tigers beginning in 2025.
Within the minor leagues this season, the younger prospect hit .267 with 15 residence runs in principally the Dodgers’ farm system this marketing campaign.
Whereas Detroit might need wished that they held on to Flaherty figuring out what they know now about their season, having a participant like Sweeney with the ability to are available and contribute instantly for them within the stretch run is an efficient signal that they obtained a pleasant return.
Because the Tigers head into 2025, the shortstop place shall be an fascinating one to watch, as Sweeney may find yourself staying because the starter subsequent 12 months.