Detroit Tigers’ Matt Vierling and Allie Thomas’ Relationship Timeline

Detroit Tigers utility participant Matt Vierling’s No. 1 cheerleader is his girlfriend, Allie Thomas.

“Subsequent cease playoffs!!!! 🐅🤍,” Thomas wrote by way of Instagram in September 2024, sharing photographs with Vierling after an MLB sport.

The couple began relationship in 2020, two years after he was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I imply, [my hometown] St. Louis is all about baseball and sports activities. There’s actually not a lot else to do. It’s, like, they love their sports activities there,” Vierling mentioned throughout a June 2024 look on the “Have a Seat With Jason Benetti and Dan Dickerson” podcast. “So, the Cardinals is like the middle of that entire city, so clearly, the whole lot about baseball you get to know. … [A stadium] is, like, a cathedral in sure respects; it’s only a fairly cool place.”

Vierling performed baseball his whole life, together with throughout school at Notre Dame College. After 5 years with the Phillies, Vierling was traded to the Tigers in January 2023. Thomas continued to help him on the baseball diamond.

Simply as Thomas eagerly cheers on Vierling’s video games, he does the identical for her accomplishments.

“Glad twenty third birthday to this beautiful woman who all the time finds a strategy to make me snigger,” he wrote by way of Instagram in April 2020. “Hope it’s a very good one, with a pair Fortnite wins too. Love ya Al 💙.”

Maintain scrolling for Vierling and Thomas’ full relationship timeline:

January 2020

Whereas it isn’t identified how Vierling and Thomas met, they debuted their relationship by way of Instagram in January throughout a visit to Park Metropolis, Utah.

“A snowy day in Utah ❄️,” Thomas captioned her put up earlier than her boyfriend replied, “As much as snow good.”

In Vierling’s personal Instagram add, he wrote, “Thanks for the teachings ❤️.”

June 2021

Thomas went to certainly one of Vierling’s Phillies video games, sharing photographs on Instagram.

“A whirlwind of every week,” she wrote.

October 2022

Vierling performed in his first World Collection in 2022 when the Phillies performed the Houston Astros.

“WORLD SERIES BOUND!!! 🤩🤩🤩,” Thomas wrote by way of Instagram after the staff clinched a spot within the championship.

August 2023

Thomas switched her MLB allegiance from the Phillies to the Tigers when Vierling was traded.

“By chance matched the inexperienced monster,” she captioned an Instagram picture in August, sharing a photograph of her lime costume through the Tigers’ away sport in Boston.

October 2024

All through the 2024 season, Thomas donned completely different No. 8 merch at Vierling’s baseball video games to match his quantity.

“ALDS right here we come ✨⚾️🔥,” she wrote on October 3 because the Tigers made it to the playoffs.