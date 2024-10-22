Detroit Lions WR banned 2 games by NFL

Detroit Lions WR banned 2 games by NFL

by

Detroit Lions broad receiver Jameson Williams is dealing with a suspension. Once more.

Williams is reportedly set to be suspended for 2 video games for violating the NFL’s Efficiency-Enhancing Substances coverage, in keeping with ESPN’s Eric Woodyward.

Williams was additionally suspended for six video games at the beginning of the 2023 season for violating the league’s playing coverage when he made bets on sports activities on the Lions’ facility, however not on the NFL, however the suspension was finally decreased when the NFL modified its coverage. He missed the primary 4 video games of the season.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) warms up before the Seattle Seahawks game at Ford Field in Detroit on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.

There’s little doubt in regards to the expertise that Williams has after the Lions drafted him within the first spherical within the 2022 NFL draft out of Alabama, however the speedy broad receiver has struggled to remain on the sector so far.

He solely appeared in six video games in his rookie season whereas recovering from a torn ACL he suffered at Alabama, after which had a uneven begin to his second yr due to the playing suspension at the beginning of the season.

Leave a Comment