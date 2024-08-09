Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants, Thursday August 8

Rookie report: Detroit’s rookies made their NFL debut Thursday, together with high two picks Terrion Arnold (first spherical) and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (second), who each began the sport on the two outdoors cornerback spots.

Arnold performed the primary two defensive collection earlier than giving method to veteran Khalil Dorsey. Arnold wasn’t thrown at in his two collection of labor. Rakestraw performed into the second half enjoying each outdoors and within the nickel. He completed with two tackles.

Fourth-round decide Sione Vaki had a pair very nice runs exhibiting off some elusiveness and racking up 29 speeding yards on simply 4 carries for a 7.3-yard common per carry. Rookie offensive lineman Giovanni Manu held his personal enjoying left sort out within the second half, although he was flagged for a false begin within the fourth quarter.

Undrafted rookie broad receiver Isaiah Williams had 4 receptions for 35 yards.

Key stat: Minus the one massive Grey run, Detroit’s protection performed fairly properly all through the competition, particularly on third down. The Giants had been simply 1-for-10 on third down within the sport and had 250 yards of complete offense within the contest.

Damage report: Hooker left the sport after his second drive of the second half, going into the medical tent after which leaving for the locker room. He didn’t return to the sport.