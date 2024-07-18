Detroit Lions running back training camp preview

The Detroit Lions struck gold with the addition of Jahmyr Gibbs within the first spherical of the 2023 NFL Draft. Gibbs, chosen twelfth general, match Detroit’s offensive model like a glove in his first season.
After a gradual begin, Gibbs burst onto the scene with a breakout recreation towards the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8. He completed with just below 1,000 speeding yards on the season and scored 10 touchdowns. Now, the Lions have huge plans for Gibbs in his second season.
Throughout the offseason, members of the Lions teaching employees shared that they consider Gibbs can produce extra as a receiver than he did a 12 months in the past. If the Lions can faucet into this, the Alabama product will probably be probably the most proficient offensive threats.
This is a have a look at the place the Lions stand at operating again forward of the beginning of coaching camp.
Purpose for hope
Gibbs had a wildly profitable rookie season, however he is not even the one possibility within the backfield for Detroit. David Montgomery returns after a powerful debut season with the staff and will probably be tasked with as soon as once more shouldering a heavy workload between the tackles.
Collectively, Montgomery and Gibbs give the Lions a powerful tandem of operating backs. Having two prepared choices makes life simpler for every particular person, because the Lions do not should dedicate a bulk of the touches, and thus a bulk of the hits from defenders, to at least one participant out of necessity.
If Gibbs develops as a receiver, Detroit can proceed experimenting with personnel groupings which have each gamers on the sphere on the similar time. The Lions almost had two 1,000-yard rushers a season in the past, and if each stay wholesome they may problem that mark once more due to their expertise and the truth that they’re operating behind one of many league’s finest offensive traces.
Purpose for fear
The operating again place generally is a susceptible one because of the between-the-tackles nature of the run recreation. Each Montgomery and Gibbs missed a while final season, forcing the Lions to lean extra on Craig Reynolds in sure video games.
Remaining wholesome is essential for Detroit’s operating backs, as their presence on the sphere permits the offense to do extra issues. Every of the highest two choices are big-play threats, so remaining wholesome will probably be paramount.
Coaching camp battle
With Montgomery and Gibbs penciled in as the highest two choices, the massive competitors at this place will come for the third possibility. Proper now, Craig Reynolds is essentially the most skilled possibility of all of them after coming to Detroit in 2021.
Reynolds has constructed a superb popularity with the group and has a powerful understanding of the staff’s offensive scheme in addition to cross protections. Nevertheless, the Lions additionally invested a fourth-round choose in Sione Vaki as competitors.
Vaki is studying the ropes at operating again after being a security in school. Whereas he could also be ticketed for a job on particular groups early in his profession, Johnson may definitely dial up gadget performs to make the most of the versatile expertise.
Different choices embody Jermar Jefferson, Zonovan Knight and Jake Funk. Knight is an intriguing possibility who had cracked the Lions’ energetic roster earlier than struggling a season-ending damage final season, whereas Jefferson is a 2021 seventh-round choose that has struggled to stay on the energetic roster.
Participant to observe
The Lions had been enamored with Vaki’s instincts as a operating again throughout his stint on the place within the closing 12 months of his profession at Utah. Taking part in the place out of necessity, Vaki confirmed off good burst and big-time acceleration.
Studying the nuances of the place beneath operating backs coach Scottie Montgomery will take time, however the instincts alone fueled the Lions to make the choice. If Detroit can unlock Vaki’s potential, they may doubtless have unearthed a gem.