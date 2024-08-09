Detroit Lions lose to New York Giants 14-3 in Thursday’s preseason game

Tommy DeVito changed an injured Drew Lock late within the first quarter and led New York on two first-half scoring drives that Eric Grey capped with runs of 48 and 1 yard because the Giants beat the Detroit Lions 14-3 Thursday night time in a preseason opener restricted to largely backups.

With the sport performed in a lightweight rain, neither Dan Campbell of the NFC North champion Lions nor Brian Daboll of the Giants was going to danger any starters within the contest at MetLife Stadium, near the place the groups held two fight-filled joint practices on Monday and Tuesday.

The NFL was so upset with the fisticuffs, the groups have been fined $200,000 apiece.

There was barely a shove within the sport, and simply as a lot scoring.

Brandon Joseph intercepted Lock’s go over the center and returned it 20 yards to arrange a 53-yard discipline objective by former United Soccer League kicker Jake Bates with 3:21 left within the quarter.

Lock, who completed 4 of 10 for 17 yards, harm his hip on the following sequence and didn’t return.

DeVito, who grew to become a neighborhood hero when he made the Giants roster final 12 months as an undrafted free agent after which began six video games after Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor have been harm, mixed with Grey to get New York on the scoreboard within the second quarter.

Grey, a fifth-round draft choose who has been neglected in camp after a so-so rookie season, caught a third-down, 24-yard swing go to ignite a six-play, 91-yard landing drive that he capped along with his long term that featured an amazing transfer to get into the open.

DeVito hit passes of 13 yards to Grey and 18 yards to tight finish Tyree Jackson to arrange Grey’s 1-yard run. The drive began on the Lions 37 after Lions starter Nate Sudfeld was stopped by rookie Dru Phillips on a 4th-and-1.

Sudfeld performed the primary half and former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker began the second within the struggle to again up Jared Goff, who led the Lions to the NFC title sport final season. Each are coming off ACL accidents. Sudfeld completed 13 of 24 for 96 yards and an interception. Hooker was 5 of 9 for 36 yards with 4 runs for 34 yards.

Each led the Lions contained in the Giants 10 within the second half solely to be stopped on downs.

DeVito completed 8 of 15 for 92 yards. Grey ran 4 occasions for 52 yards and free agent Dante Miller had 12 carries for 63 yards.

Bates, who has a shot at being the Lions kicker after taking part in within the UFL with the Michigan Panthers final season, hit a 53-yarder however then missed the touchdown zone on the following kickoff and the Giants began their drive on the New York 40.