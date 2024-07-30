Deshaun Watson is acting like a victim, but he brought this all on himself

WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — I’ve tried. I’ve actually tried with Deshaun Watson. I defended the Browns pursuing him as a result of Baker Mayfield wasn’t ok they usually wanted to improve an important place. Regardless of all his authorized points, Watson was the perfect quarterback obtainable on the time.

However Watson isn’t and has by no means been a sufferer in any of this.

Greater than two dozen ladies stated he harassed or assaulted them throughout therapeutic massage appointments. Greater than two dozen civil lawsuits in opposition to him or the Houston Texans have been settled in confidential agreements.

Shortly after arriving on the Greenbrier this week for the beginning of coaching camp, Watson was requested a normal, mundane camp query about rehab from his shoulder surgical procedure and if something has modified together with his method. Right here was his reply.

“I believe, actually, it’s actually simply blocking out all of the bull—-,” he stated. “It was powerful coming in two years in the past, totally different atmosphere, totally different group, totally different all that. So that you are available and your character’s been talked about this manner after which type of flip on you and the largest factor, you’re attempting to get individuals to love you or enhance. However now it’s like, on the finish of the day, it’s two years in and in case you don’t like me or you’ve got your individual opinions, then, yeah, it’s what it’s. So, I believe blocking out all of the noise and specializing in me and specializing in what I must do to be the perfect Deshaun Watson I may very well be for myself, my household and my teammates.”

Blocking out the noise is okay and vital for profitable quarterback play. Taking part in the sufferer card as a result of individuals query his character and pouting as a result of individuals could not like him is nauseating and pointless. He did this to himself.

Myles Garrett and Deshaun Watson converse to the media after Day 2 of Coaching Camp on the Greenbrier https://t.co/1joxKGOfmP — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 26, 2024

I notice final 12 months was extremely troublesome on Watson, first with the season-ending shoulder harm after which the best way town fell onerous for Joe Flacco.

Cleveland followers have by no means actually embraced Watson, and positively to not the extent they swooned for Flacco throughout his unimaginable month of December. For Watson, that needed to be powerful and maybe a bit embarrassing to endure.

However right here’s the half he can management: Flacco arrived and instantly thrived in Kevin Stefanski’s play-action offense. He made it look precisely the way it’s speculated to look. There have been too many interceptions, sure, however Flacco ran the offense higher than Watson. He had a lot success within the system that he walked away with the NFL’s Comeback Participant of the Yr primarily based on 5 video games.

So what did the Browns do in response? Fired the offensive coordinator and overhauled an offense that was lastly thriving as a result of it wasn’t the franchise quarterback who was making it go. It was the retired man off the pickleball court docket. Can’t have that. Can’t embarrass the $230 million man like that.

The Browns are all the best way on this now. They must do no matter it takes to appease Watson and cater to him, even when it means scrapping an offense that we lastly noticed for a month carry out optimally when run successfully.

The issue is Watson by no means actually seemed comfy doing it. So Ken Dorsey is right here as the brand new offensive coordinator to deliver a few of the shotgun/unfold ideas that made Cam Newton and Josh Allen nice quarterbacks. No less than Stefanski held onto play-calling duties. He’s now a two-time Coach of the Yr. He ought to be calling performs so long as he desires the job.

The extra troubling theme, past the scheme and on-field efficiency, is the best way Watson spoke like a person who in some way has been wronged in all of this.

“My character was getting challenged,” Watson stated. “I do know who I’m, and lots of people by no means actually knew my historical past. I knew who I actually was, in order that they’re going primarily based off different individuals’s opinions and no matter different persons are saying. However yeah, I’m an individual. I prefer to have individuals like me, and I really feel like lots of people are like that. So typically issues are in your mind, you simply gotta flip and simply gotta neglect it. It’s what it’s.”

Watson has by no means actually proven a lot regret or taken sufficient accountability for his alleged predatory actions.

Solely as soon as did Watson present any kind of contrition, which was in a pregame interview earlier than his first preseason recreation as a member of the Browns.

“I wish to say that I’m really sorry to the entire ladies that I’ve impacted on this state of affairs,” Watson stated earlier than his debut at Jacksonville. “The choices that I made in my life that put me on this place I’d undoubtedly prefer to have again, however I wish to proceed to maneuver ahead and develop and study and present that I’m a real individual of character and I’m going to maintain pushing ahead.”

It was a vital and prudent first step — however sadly, the one time he has ever proven regret. He walked again a lot of his apology at his subsequent media availability the next week and has remained defiant and unapologetic ever since.

That lack of regret is what Choose Sue L. Robinson famous when she initially suspended Watson for six video games.

I imagine Watson has gotten some actually dangerous recommendation by way of all of this. His group, a minimum of to my data, by no means employed a disaster administration group to start mitigating the PR harm. He by no means was out entrance on any charity work involving ladies’s abuse victims.

As an alternative, he went to Saudi Arabia over the offseason — a rustic with a horrific report on human rights and particularly ladies’s rights — and took to social media to rave about what an excellent time he had there.

Watson’s involvement in quite a few lawsuits definitely was a think about what he may or couldn’t say publicly. However two years later, he nonetheless can’t perceive why individuals could not like him? Or perceive why the neighborhood has been gradual to embrace him? Actually?

The uncomfortable reality in all of that is that if Watson can keep wholesome and return to the shape he confirmed in Houston — if he can thrive on this new offense — many Browns followers will finally embrace him. Successful is a deodorant, as Stefanski has typically stated. Even in relation to overlaying up sexual misconduct.

Till then, we get gems like this from Watson: “I don’t give two f—s what different individuals say, to be trustworthy.”

Then let’s be trustworthy. Most NFL followers don’t care what he has to say, both. Till he says “I’m sorry.”

(Picture: Nick Cammett / Getty Photographs)