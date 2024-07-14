Descendants: Rise of Red Pays Tribute to Late Star Cameron Boyce

As Descendants’ Uma strikes into the principal’s workplace at Auradon Prep in Descendants: Rise of Purple, she’s remembering her roots on the Isle of the Misplaced — whereas the franchise pays tribute to the late Cameron Boyce.

“I used to hate Mal, however you understand what occurred? We reconciled,” Uma, performed by China Ann McLain, stated within the new Disney+ sequel whereas settling into her new workplace. “We noticed the goodness in one another.”

As Uma spoke, the digital camera panned to indicate off framed pictures of Mal (Dove Cameron), Evie (Sofia Carson), Ben (Mitchell Hope) and Jay (Booboo Stewart) from the unique 2015, 2017 and 2019 movies. The gallery wall additionally featured a portrait of Carlos (Boyce) within the middle.

“When she and Ben lastly opened up the Isle, they gave all villains a second probability. It’s time Wonderland received one, too,” Uma tells Fairy Godmother, performed by Melanie Paxson. “This [invitation] is for Princess Purple.”

Fairy Godmother then requested Uma whether or not she was positive about giving Purple, the daughter of Alice in Wonderland’s Queen of Hearts, the prospect to enroll at Auradon’s boarding college. Uma, nevertheless, didn’t hesitate.

“It’s what Carlos would have wished,” Uma tearfully provides, seemingly confirming the character’s absence. “So, don’t do it for me. Do it in honor of him.”

Boyce’s Carlos starred within the first three Descendants motion pictures, which took the kids of iconic Disney villains in a fish-out-of-water story at Auradon Prep alongside the offspring of fairy story princes and princesses. Carlos, for his half, is the son of Cruella de Vil.

Amid the movies’ success, Boyce died out of the blue in July 2019 on the age of 20.

“It’s with a profoundly heavy coronary heart that we report that this morning we misplaced Cameron,” a spokesperson for Boyce advised Us Weekly in a press release on the time. “He handed away in his sleep as a consequence of a seizure which was a results of an ongoing medical situation for which he was being handled.”

The rep added, “The world is now undoubtedly with out one in every of its brightest lights, however his spirit will dwell on by way of the kindness and compassion of all who knew and beloved him.”

Other than McClain’s Uma and Paxson’s Fairy Godmother, not one of the different franchise OGs appeared in Descendants: Rise of Purple. The movie is primarily a brand new story, following Purple (Kylie Cantrall) and classmate Chloe (Malia Baker) as they need to rewrite the sordid previous between their respective moms, Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora) and Cinderella (Brandy).

“We’re simply making an attempt so as to add to [the universe], not take something away from it,” Cantrall, 19, completely advised Us Weekly forward of the movie’s premiere. “Instantly, I resonated with [Red], and I assumed that there was one thing so cool about her story as a result of she is such an anti-hero, and she or he doesn’t wanna be queen [and] she doesn’t wanna observe her mother’s footsteps.”

Descendants: Rise of Purple is at present streaming on Disney+.