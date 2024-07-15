Descendants’ Kylie Cantrall Details Rita Ora’s Best ‘Sisterly’ Advice

Kylie Cantrall performed Rita Ora’s daughter in Descendants: Rise of Pink, however she tells Us Weekly that they’re extra like siblings in actual life.

“She’s such a terrific function mannequin to look as much as,” Cantrall, 19, completely gushed to Us on the Youngsters’ Alternative Awards purple carpet on Saturday, July 13, at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar. “She’s so fab in each approach she confirmed as much as set appears simply excellent daily even when she has no make-up on. She is such a queen on and off digicam.”

Cantrall starred as Pink, the daughter of Alice in Wonderland’s Queen of Hearts. Ora, 33, portrayed the depraved queen.

“Within the film, [she’s] positively not one of the best [and] somewhat cold-hearted,” Cantrall advised Us. “However off-camera, we obtained alongside so effectively. She’s so humorous [and] she’d give me a variety of massive sisterly recommendation.”

In accordance with Cantrall, the British pop star dropped impactful reality bombs about relationship and relationships. (Ora is married to Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi.)

“[She would tell me,] ‘Lady, don’t waste your time with boys. Focus in your craft. Concentrate on you,’” Cantrall recalled.

Very like Ora, Disney Channel actress Cantrall can also be a singer/songwriter.

“[Rita is] simply so sturdy and assured and that’s one thing that I really feel I positively took away with me simply from being round her,” Cantrall advised Us on Saturday. “She’s simply ‘that lady’ and particularly as an artist as somebody who form of needs to guide an identical path, it was actually cool having her as like, a mentor.”

Whereas Cantrall hopes to comply with in Ora’s footsteps — she hints her debut album is coming “very, very quickly” — a musical collaboration has but to happen.

“I imply, it does really feel like it will be proper,” Cantrall contemplated. “I feel somewhat mother-daughter collab may work. I’ll hit her up about it.”

Whereas Cantrall and Ora haven’t collaborated in their very own music, they did duet in character on a number of songs featured in Rise of Pink, which is out now. The movie, the fourth within the Descendants franchise, follows Pink after she enrolls at Auradon Prep and crosses paths with Cinderella’s daughter, Chloe (Malia Baker). The twosome should come collectively to rewrite the sordid highschool previous of their respective moms: the Queen of Hearts (Ora) and Cinderella (Brandy).

“It feels magical, particularly as somebody who was an avid Descendents watcher rising up,” Cantrall gushed. “I feel it’s simply so particular getting to hold on the legacy on this new approach with new characters and a brand new story. It simply feels so, so cool. We’re bringing that very same magical essence with the large musical numbers and the fantastical worlds however with like a brand new spin on it and a recent take, which I’m excited for individuals to see it.”

Descendants: Rise of Pink is presently streaming on Disney+.

With reporting by Lanae Brody