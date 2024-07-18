Derrick Nix to Unlock Auburn Tigers, Payton Thorne

Not sufficient individuals talk about what Derrick Nix’s arrival to Auburn means to the offense. The brand new offensive coordinator rides into city with a transparent thoughts and targets. After years of uneven offense beneath two separate teaching tenures, the Tigers look to herald stability.
Nonetheless, don’t confuse program steadiness for staleness. The Auburn mind belief, led by Hugh Freeze, will financial institution on Nix not solely altering elements of the Auburn tradition however relying on his Alabama roots to bolster this system. How will he have an effect on change on The Plains and information the Tigers again to relevance?
Do not Evaluate Him to Cadillac
Carnell Williams is Auburn royalty, a legend that wore the jersey with pleasure, leaving every part on the sector. Coach Williams now plies his commerce in Las Vegas. With that stated, concentrate on what Nix brings to the desk, quite than what Williams did.
Though comparability is a pure a part of human existence, Nix and Williams will accomplish, win or lose, excel or fail, on their very own deserves. Plus, Nix deserves a little bit of grace, contemplating he changed a legendary participant that labored in an important place on the workforce. Every coach affords his personal spin to the offense and the way operating backs slot in. Sarcastically, Williams performed highschool soccer after Nix, on the similar place, Etowah Excessive.
Oxford Historical past
Whereas Nix calls Alabama his residence state, the truth that he spent sixteen years at Ole Miss speaks to his capacity to deal with and survive a number of teaching adjustments. Moreover, he proved his appreciable price in recruiting. Nix shows an uncanny capacity to not solely recruit numerous positions, however when he coaches at a big faculty, he’ll lock that space down.
If a blue-chip expertise emerges, he’ll most likely play the place Nix coaches. In talent-rich Alabama, the flexibility to make components of the state completely yours will go a great distance in establishing Auburn as a nationwide energy.
Quick, Bodily, and Fearless
When Nix accepted the offensive coordinator job, he mentioned his most well-liked type of play. Phrases like enjoyable instantly surfaced. The final time Auburn felt enjoyable? Nick Marshall made performs everywhere in the subject a decade in the past. Granted, enjoyable does not all the time win video games, however it’ll see a looser, extra relaxed offense, unafraid of the protection.
What number of groups line up from Georgia and seem to depart an unintended puddle on the bottom? Beneath Nix, he promised the offense would play with tempo and look to place groups away. Plus, the bodily half performs a giant position. Whereas Auburn will look to throw, do not low cost their want to run at groups and break their collective will. Derrick Nix needs to not simply win, however win convincingly.
Senior quarterback Payton Thorne will probably be given the keys to Nix’s offense, and after struggling final season seems to be the largest benefactor of his arrival.
Nonetheless, highly-touted freshman Walker White might see his position improve, relying on what the employees thinks of his capacity to contribute. Freeze, and by extension, Nix will look to discover a defensive weak point, like failing to set the sting. White will make that finish pay for indecision. Nix will assist Freeze maximize all of Auburn’s out there expertise. White will see the sector in 2024.