Derek Hough & Wife Hayley Erbert To Make Documentary About Her Surgery

Derek and Hayley Hough have an unimaginable story of survival to share.

The married dancers are engaged on a documentary that may have a look again on the horrifying second when Erbert collapsed backstage whereas performing their Symphony of Dance tour in December.

The Voyeur Verite Presents documentary, which has no distribution but, is directed by Jason Bergh (The Biggest Love Story By no means Instructed) and produced by Bergh and Stephan Bielecki. EPs are Derek Hough, Jeff Goldenberg and Courtney Carter. DP is Matt Bass.

On Tuesday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, Hough remembered the second when he was ready on stage for his spouse to hitch him. Instantly, the stage supervisor informed him that Erbert was having full seizures and “basically dying.”

Medical doctors later warned Hough that his spouse could not survive her emergency craniectomy, and if she did survive mind surgical procedure, she is probably not the identical individual — a lot much less be capable to stroll.

Erbert not solely survived the surgical procedure, however made a full restoration. She rejoined her husband on tour and, on Tuesday, returned to the DWTS ballroom to carry out a panoramic up to date with Hough on Dedication Evening.