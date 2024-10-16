Connect with us

Derek Hough wife Hayley Erbert makes ‘DWTS’ return after brain bleed

Hayley Erbert is again within the ballroom.

The “So You Assume You Can Dance” alum, 30, made a triumphant return to “Dancing with the Stars” on Tuesday to carry out a recent routine along with her husband and “DWTS” choose Derek Hough to an acoustic model of “Lovely Issues” by Benson Boone.

The efficiency got here 10 months after Hough’s social media posts in December that detailed a post-Symphony of Dance tour cease the place his spouse turned disoriented and was taken to the hospital. There, “she was recognized with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.”

Derek Hough says spouse Hayley Erbert’scranium surgical procedure was profitable: ‘Immense aid’

In a pre-dance bundle Tuesday for “Dedication Evening,” Hough opened up about his spouse’s highway to restoration, saying Season 32 of “DWTS” had simply wrapped they usually have been “doing what we liked with the individual that we love” when tragedy struck.

