Derek Hough Reacts to Gleb Savchenko Comparing Him to Len Goodman

Derek Hough is flattered that Dancing With the Stars professional Gleb Savchenko thinks his judging fashion is much like the late, nice Len Goodman, however he’s unsure he agrees.

“I want I used to be nearly as good as Len,” Hough, 39, solely informed Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 18, at some point after the season 33 premiere of DWTS. “[He’s] completely irreplaceable. … His phrases and his ‘Lenisms’ have been simply iconic.”

Goodman died at age 78 in April 2023, lower than one 12 months after retiring from his function as head choose on DWTS. Savchenko, 41, made the comparability between Hough and Goodman whereas talking solely with Us after the Tuesday, September 17, season premiere.

“Derek may be very technical. He jogs my memory of Len just a little bit. And I like that,” Savchenko stated, including that choose Carrie Ann Inaba values “efficiency” whereas Bruno Tonioli is “all about being horny and [getting] the juices going.”

Associated: ‘DWTS’ Execs, Alums and Judges’ Reactions to Len Goodman’s Loss of life

A ten of their eyes. Len Goodman was honored by Carrie Ann Inaba and extra of his Dancing With the Stars household following his dying. “A Dancer. A instructor. A refined gentleman. A beautiful storyteller. A particular soul. A mentor. A household man. And… A treasured buddy,” Inaba, 55, captioned a loving tribute to her […]

Hough informed Us that he tries to “discuss just a little bit extra in regards to the particulars” like Goodman did, however it may be difficult given the quick period of time he has to talk to every pair.

“It’s at all times arduous, particularly in these first couple of weeks, as a result of there’s so little time to say one thing,” he stated. “I really feel like I’m speeding it making an attempt to get it in.”

Hough competed on DWTS alongside varied movie star companions for 17 seasons earlier than becoming a member of the judges’ panel throughout season 29 in 2020. He informed Us that he does “miss just a little little bit of the teaching elements” of competing, and he not too long ago requested producers whether or not they can transfer the judges’ mentoring periods to earlier within the season.

Associated: ‘DWTS’ Judges By means of the Years

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli have been staples on the Dancing With the Stars‘ judging desk since day one — however they aren’t the one stars who’ve weighed in on the contestants’ performances. Because the present’s 2005 begin the trio of judges have been joined by a wide range of celebrities, a few of […]

“I simply need to get in there with them just a little bit, as a result of generally simply having 10 seconds to say one thing isn’t fairly sufficient,” he stated.

Hough additionally shared who he thinks are a few of the season’s frontrunners up to now. He known as The Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei a “pure” who’s “assured” and “easy,” praised Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik’s “athleticism” and “persona” and stated actress Chandler Kinney is “going to be actually arduous to beat” technically talking.

“I believe she’s simply at a unique stage. However once more, it’s what’s so nice in regards to the present is that it’s not nearly that,” Hough stated. “There’s so many alternative ranges that we’re on the lookout for and what we’re making an attempt to see and discover. So, it’s going to be fascinating.”

Associated: The ten Greatest ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Routines We Nonetheless Suppose About

ABC (2) There have been many memorable performances on Dancing With the Stars over time, however a couple of particularly stick out to Us. Season 21 winner Bindi Irwin introduced tears to followers’ eyes with a number of emotional routines, notably the one she devoted to her late father, Steve Irwin. “I’ve tried to only bear in mind […]

As Hough juggles Dancing With the Stars and making ready for his upcoming Dance for the Holidays tour, which kicks off in November, stress can ramp up and heartburn can kick in. That’s why he likes to “Pepcid and Chill” with Pepcid Max Icy Cool Mint.

Thank You! You’ve efficiently subscribed.

“It really works quick [and] lasts all evening,” Hough stated of the acid reducer. “I’ve a strict routine in what I do athletically to remain in form, however I additionally wish to take pleasure in myself and go dwelling, calm down on the sofa and snack and stream my favourite present [with] plenty of snacks [like] salsa, popcorn and candies. However generally these don’t at all times agree with me. So, having that Pepcid Max Icy Cool Mint permits me to take pleasure in myself and calm down just a little bit so I can get myself ready for the subsequent day and go hit it arduous.”

Dancing With the Stars airs concurrently on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. You possibly can stream episodes on Disney+ the subsequent day.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi