Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Perform on ‘DWTS’ After Brain Bleed

The Oct. 15 episode of “Dancing With the Stars” was “Dedication Evening,” which meant the tears had been already flowing… after which Derek Hough and spouse Hayley Erbert took the ground.

The married duo celebrated her return to the ballroom with an emotional routine to “Lovely Issues” by Benson Boone, marking Erbert’s first time again following her emergency craniectomy.

Forward of the routine, the “DWTS” choose defined that simply three months after the 2 acquired married in August 2023, whereas the pair had been on their joint Symphony of Dance tour, their lives “got here to a screeching halt in probably the most devastating method.”

“I used to be on stage, and he or she’s supposed to return out. The stage supervisor walked out and simply stated, ‘Hey, she’s not approaching stage.’ She was on the facet of the stage having full seizures and, primarily, dying. It’s actually onerous to even put into phrases different than simply pure concern,” the longtime pro-turned-judge stated in a video package deal that aired Tuesday evening.

Erbert was rushed into the hospital for an emergency cranial hematoma.

“The physician got here to me and he stated that ‘She has a extreme mind bleed, so we’ve to function proper now,’” Hough stated, choking again tears. “He stated that she won’t make it and that even when she does make it, she gained’t be the identical particular person. They informed me, you mainly misplaced the individual that you knew… I simply keep in mind laying on the hospital flooring simply begging. I used to be like, please don’t go.”

He stated she was “unrecognizable” the subsequent morning and was lacking 40% of her cranium. Nevertheless, she remembered that the pair had been dancing earlier than she landed within the hospital, and he felt so relieved he had his spouse again.

After the pair carried out throughout the newest “DWTS” episode, Hough shared that the pair had been truly capable of dance on stage in entrance of docs and nurses in Washington, D.C. following her restoration.

“Afterward, the docs got here as much as us and stated, ‘Hey Derek, it is a miracle.’ And I stated, ‘Yeah it’s.’ He stated, ‘No Derek, it is a miracle,’” Hough shared on Tuesday evening. “He actually felt the load of simply how outstanding this lady is and her willpower and her spirit. You encourage me a lot. She’s unbelievable.”