Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s Relationship Timeline

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert captivated audiences with their chemistry properly earlier than they began courting.

Hough first related with Erbert after she was forged as a dancers in his and sister Julianne Hough’s Transfer Stay Tour in 2014. By July 2015, they had been a pair.

The couple carried out collectively as a part of Derek’s fall 2021 residency on the Venetian in Las Vegas, and Derek joked about getting married at one of many metropolis’s well-known little white marriage ceremony chapels throughout certainly one of their first reveals.

“Actually all jokes apart, we’re simply enjoying up right here,” he defined after dropping to at least one knee in entrance of Erbert — to tie his shoe. “However it actually is de facto particular to have the ability to do one thing that you simply love on the stage with anyone that you simply love a lot.”

The twosome introduced their actual engagement in June 2022 and tied the knot one yr later.

Scroll right down to relive Derek and Erbert’s love story: