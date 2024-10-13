Denzel Burke has night to forget

Denzel Burke has night to forget

EUGENE, Ore. – The journey to Oregon, the primary go to to Eugene since 1967, was a spectacular smorgasbord of just about something you’ll ever need to see in a school soccer recreation.

From Oregon’s recovered onside kick to Ohio State’s clutch fourth-quarter drive to regain the lead, to Oregon’s counterpunch, to the Buckeyes’ last-gasp effort, together with an odd sliding run by Will Howard to finish the sport, the wrinkles had been great and the environment was electrical in The Duck’s 32-31 instant-classic win. 

Robust evening for Denzel Burke and the OSU secondary

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a touchdown catch over Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke.

Cornerback Denzel Burke remained with the Buckeyes this season when he might have turned professional, partly as a result of he wished to win a nationwide championship. The senior should still get his want, however he didn’t assist his draft standing with subpar play towards the Geese.

Thought-about OSU’s finest cowl nook, Burke gave up a 69-yard catch to Oregon broad receiver Evan Stewart, then two performs later, watched Stewart make a pleasant catch over him for a 10-yard landing.

