Denver Broncos name Burnham Yard preferred site for new stadium

By / September 9, 2025

The Broncos have identified the location they hope to call home for generations to come.

Burnham Yard, the former railyard nestled east of Interstate 25 and north of 6th Avenue, is the franchise’s preferred site for a new stadium, the club announced Tuesday morning while outlining an unprecedented, privately financed vision for a stadium and adjoining mixed-use entertainment district.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” Broncos CEO and owner Greg Penner said in an exclusive interview with The Denver Post on Tuesday. “We had communication with the whole ownership group yesterday and everybody’s been thinking about this and had it on their minds since we purchased the team.

“It’s one step, but it’s an historic day as we announce this. It really gets us on track to look at a new stadium and mixed-use development that’s going to be a huge positive for our fans, the city and the state.”

How does La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood feel about potential Broncos stadium in its backyard?

The club has reached conceptual agreements to purchase the 58-acre railyard from the state, along with 25 acres on the south end of Denver Water’s campus to the West of the yard. Additional private real estate acquisitions made over the past year have brought the total footprint to more than 100 acres, and the team is currently exploring additional real estate in the area.

The Broncos did not comment on the total cost of the land, construction and work beyond calling it a multibillion dollar private investment, but the final price tag is expected to be at least $4 billion and potentially considerably more. The team and city say no new tax dollars will be involved in the plan and the entities are in the process of exploring city-led infrastructure improvements in the area as well as the possibility of urban renewal tax credits.

“From Day 1 in our discussions with the city and state, we all said that was our objective going in was to figure out how to do this with no new taxes,” Penner said.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston told The Post in an exclusive interview that the funding framework is “an incredible deal for the city.”

“Right from the start the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group made it clear that they were not going to be seeking a publicly financed stadium,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told The Post. “And I said, ‘We appreciate that because those have a checkered track record.’ Sometimes they fail at the ballot box and people don’t feel good about it. It can turn a town against a team. The Penners said right away that they were going to do private investment.

“We said ‘Great. How can we help?’”

