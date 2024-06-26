Denmark vs Serbia Predictions and Betting Tips: Denmark Deadly in Crucial Clash

Our soccer betting skilled provides up his three finest Denmark vs Serbia predictions and betting suggestions forward of their big Euro 2024 conflict on Tuesday.

A win over Serbia would assure Denmark a spot within the Euro 2024 knockout rounds and they need to be capable to get the three factors they want after they meet in Munich.

Denmark vs Serbia Betting Suggestions

Denmark to win @ +135 with bet365

Each groups to attain @ -110 with bet365

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 1+ photographs on track @ +120 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, appropriate on the time of publishing and topic to vary.

Denmark to assert essential three factors

Denmark have drawn their opening two video games in Euro 2024, however their efficiency towards England was wonderful and they need to be capable to get a win towards a disappointing Serbia facet on Tuesday.

The +135 favorites know {that a} win would assure them passage via to the final 16 and, regardless of their winless begin to the match, they’ve nonetheless gained 9 of their final 14 matches and might look again to a wonderful run to the semi-finals in Euro 2020 for confidence.

Serbia misplaced their opening match after which wanted a late equalizer to keep away from a second defeat, this time towards Slovenia. They sit backside of Group C and have gained simply three of their final ten matches.

These sides final met in a pleasant in 2022 and Denmark strolled to a cushty 3-0 win. An analogous margin of victory is just not anticipated on Tuesday, however Kasper Hjulmand’s facet ought to nonetheless be capable to get the win they want.

Denmark vs Serbia Tip 1: Denmark to win @ +135 with bet365

Targets at each ends anticipated in Munich

Serbia could also be struggling to win video games in the intervening time, however they’re regulars on the scoresheet and their desperation to win on Tuesday makes them wager to get a objective in Munich.

Dragan Stojkovic’s facet have scored in 4 of their final 5 matches and Denmark have solely saved two clear sheets of their final 10 video games. Each groups have scored in each of Denmark’s Euro 2024 video games to this point, and the identical is anticipated after they face Serbia.

Denmark vs Serbia Tip 2: Each groups to attain @ -110 with bet365

Hojbjerg a menace going ahead

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was given a variety of freedom for Denmark of their assembly with Slovenia and he adopted that by having a large 5 photographs towards England of their second group recreation.

4 of these photographs hit the goal towards the Three Lions and he will probably be eager to make an affect once more on Tuesday.

He has had eight photographs on track in his final 9 appearances for Denmark and appears a giant worth so as to add to his tally.

Denmark vs Serbia Tip 3: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 1+ photographs on track @ +120 with bet365