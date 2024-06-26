Denmark vs Serbia live updates: Danes progress to Euro 2024 knockout stage with goalless draw

Inside this squad, there isn’t a query that Rasmus Hojlund is each Denmark’s brightest attacking expertise and their most compelling prospect.

That ignores the very fact, nevertheless, that he’s not fairly able to assume the quantity of duty he does on the prime of the pitch. Towards Serbia, Hjulmand performed Hojlund alongside Jonas Wind, a plan that defeated itself when Wind bought himself booked within the first half and needed to be withdrawn on the break.

From then on, Hojlund appeared horribly remoted. He’s nonetheless studying and his ahead play should be broadened out in time, however Denmark have already got a dynamic attacking participant who they appear reluctant to make use of in the correct means.

Learn extra under.