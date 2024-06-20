Denmark vs England Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Lions Can Damage the Danes

Our soccer betting professional affords his Denmark vs England predictions and betting suggestions forward of their Euro 2024 conflict on the Waldstadion, Frankfurt.

England acquired off to a powerful begin with a 1-0 success over Serbia and they are going to be hoping to seal a spherical of 16 berth by defeating Denmark.

The necessity for factors is extra pressing for the Danes, who’re beneath strain after being held to a 1-1 draw by Slovenia on Sunday.

Denmark vs England Betting Suggestions

England to win and beneath 2.5 objectives @ +240 with bet365

Jude Bellingham to attain anytime @ +300 with bet365

England to win, plus Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold to every have over 0.5 photographs on the right track @ +750 with bet365

Determined Danes may very well be outclassed

England have by no means received their opening two matches at a European Championship however they will create a bit of historical past by defeating Denmark.

The Three Lions’ 1-0 success over Serbia was strong slightly than spectacular but it surely has put Gareth Southgate’s aspect in a powerful place.

They coped nicely in opposition to a harmful Serbia assault and can fancy their possibilities of one other clear sheet in opposition to the Danes, who look like a staff in decline.

Denmark have been shock semi-finalists at Euro 2020 however they haven’t received any of their final 5 video games at main tournaments and have been held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Slovenia on the weekend.

The Nordic nation are beneath strain so as to add not less than one other level in opposition to England however they may wrestle to deal with the pre-tournament favorites, who look a strong +240 wager to win a contest that includes beneath 2.5 objectives.

Denmark vs England Tip 1: England to win and beneath 2.5 objectives @ +240 with bet365

Jude can justify the hype

Jude Bellingham popped up with an outstanding header in opposition to Serbia and he seems to be a possible match-winner in opposition to Denmark.

Opposing groups are nicely conscious of the potential menace posed by the 20-year-old, who bagged 19 La Liga objectives in his debut season for Actual Madrid.

However he’s a troublesome participant to cease because of his energy, technical capability and the timing of his runs into the penalty space.

Bellingham has solely scored 4 worldwide objectives however he might add to that tally in Leipzig.

Denmark vs England Tip 2: Jude Bellingham to attain anytime @ +300 with bet365

English Duo to Check Denmark Aim

Gareth Southgate is rumored to be fielding an unchanged aspect from the slender victory over Serbia.

Which means that makeshift midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold will get the nod once more within the heart of the park.

The Liverpool man put in an energetic 69 minutes final outing, recording 3 photographs within the course of. Over the course of the 2023-24 season as a complete, he averaged 1.6 photographs per recreation.

Due to this fact, backing him in bet365’s combo guess to have over 0.5 photographs on the right track, together with the beforehand talked about Jude Bellingham on their technique to an England win, proves potential strong worth.

Denmark vs England Tip 3: England to win, plus Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold to every have over 0.5 photographs on the right track @ +750 with bet365