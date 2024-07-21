Democrats Should Nominate Mitt Romney

Aaron Sorkin supplied a re-write for the 2024 election this weekend, suggesting in a New York Occasions op-ed that the Democratic occasion nominate Mitt Romney.

Sorkin, the Oscar-winning scribe of The Social Community and Emmy-winner for The West Wing, identified the similarities between West Wing’s fictitious President Bartlet and the real-life political panorama this yr, together with an tried capturing of a personality and a president contending with a critical sickness.

Like Biden, Sorkin wrote, Bartlet additionally confronted the query of whether or not or to not run for re-election. The screenwriter famous that his character triumphantly determined to run, and says in a 3rd season opener, “I’m going to win.”

However, Sorkin famous, “as a result of I wanted the West Wing viewers to seek out President Bartlet’s intransigence heroic, I didn’t actually dramatize any downward pull that his sickness was having on his re-election possibilities. And way more necessary, I didn’t dramatize any hazard posed by Bartlet’s opponent successful.”

Sorkin added that “if, on account of Bartlet revealing his sickness, polling confirmed him shedding to his doubtless opponent” — and if that opponent was “a dump truck of ignorance and dangerous intentions” who “had been a harmful imbecile with an observable psychiatric dysfunction who associated to his supporters on a fourth-grade stage and handled the regulation as one thing for suckers and poor individuals” and “was a hero to white supremacists” — Bartlet would have dropped out of the race.

“The issue in the true world is that there isn’t a Democrat who’s polling considerably higher than Mr. Biden,” Sorkin continued. “And quitting, as heroic as it could be on this case, doesn’t actually put a lump in our throats.”

His answer? “The Democratic Get together ought to decide a Republican,” he wrote. “At their conference subsequent month, the Democrats ought to nominate Mitt Romney.”

Sorkina argued that the decide “wouldn’t simply put a lump in individuals’s throats with its attraction to stop-Donald-Trump-at-all-costs unity, however with its originality and sense of sacrifice.”

He added that the selection “can be placing our cash the place our mouth is: a transparent and highly effective demonstration that this election isn’t about what our elections are often about it, however about stopping a deranged man from taking energy.”

To conclude, he emphasised: “However largely, [the move to elect Romney] can be the tip of Donald Trump in presidential politics.”