Demi Moore’s Bikini Body Through the Years

Demi Moore has proved time and time once more that age is only a quantity in terms of rocking a bikini.

“I personally do have a tendency to like a quite simple triangle bikini,” Moore advised Vogue in July 2022 whereas discussing her collab with swimwear label Andie. Whereas Moore has bared pores and skin via the years, she defined that she needed extra protection when it got here to her personal swim line.

“There was one thing for me about exploring the concept of what’s attractive and candy and empowering that doesn’t essentially present the whole lot, that may be a nice match, that feels snug,” she advised Vogue.

Moore revealed that her daughters — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis — maintain her updated on developments.

“They maintain me conscious of what’s interesting to a distinct technology,” she mentioned. “We do share [swimwear], however you recognize, they don’t cowl the butt!”

Scroll down to check out Moore’s scorching bikini physique via the years: