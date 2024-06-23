Demi Moore and Daughter Scout Willis Walk Dior Red Carpet Together

Demi Moore introduced alongside just a few particular company when she attended Dior’s 2025 Menswear Spring/Summer season 2025 present in Paris on Friday, June 21.

The Feud actress walked down the crimson carpet with daughter Scout LaRue Willis and chihuahua Pilaf. Each Moore and Willis wore playful takes on menswear to the debut of the style home’s upcoming males’s line.

Moore, 61, wore an outsized blue blazer with an identical set of shorts. Beneath the jacket, she wore a gray button-down shirt with a big collar that fanned out over the swimsuit’s lapels. Moore wore strappy gladiator sandals and aviator shades. She additional accessorized the look with a white canine pin and her real-life canine, Pilaf.

Willis, 32, additionally nodded on the present’s menswear focus, choosing an outsized button-down shirt in a purple and gray print and a windbreaker in a dusty eggplant shade. On her toes, Willis wore black loafers with excessive, white socks.

On the present, cameras captured Moore introducing actor Michael Ward to her canine. She referred to as the chihuahua “mouse couture” and warranted Ward, 26, that he’s “a lover, not a biter.”

Willis and Moore lately teamed up by way of Instagram on Father’s Day for a joint put up celebrating Bruce Willis. Within the put up, which additionally included Emma Heming, Rumer Willis and Talulah Willis, Moore and Scout praised the Die Arduous actor for his capability to boost women.

“Completely happy Father’s Day to our favourite woman dad,” they shared. “We love you, BW!”

Rumer, 35, praised Bruce individually in an interview with At this time hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Might.

“He’s a woman dad, by and thru. I noticed him with my sisters, my little sisters,” Rumer stated. “Actually, seeing them [Bruce and Moore] along with her, it nearly unlocks all of those childhood reminiscences as a result of being a grandparent, I believe, is the perfect. They’ve the entire love and pleasure with none of the tasks. They get to only spoil her.”