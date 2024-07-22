Demi Moore, 61, Stuns in a White Bikini With Baby Granddaughter Louetta

Demi Moore spent some enjoyable within the solar along with her household to have a good time daughter Scout LaRue Willis’ thirty third birthday.

“River Monsters for @scoutlaruewillis birthday,” Scout’s sister Rumer Willis wrote by way of Instagram on Saturday, July 20, alongside a carousel of images documenting the household’s day by the river, which included a snap of Moore, 61, along with her granddaughter Louetta, 15 months.

Within the picture, Moore confirmed off her determine in a white bikini, accessorizing with a Hole baseball hat and Birkenstocks. Louetta held onto her grandmother’s palms and smiled in a vibrant pink bathing go well with, white sandals and a black-and-white patterned hat.

Rumer, 35, welcomed Louetta in April 2023 with companion Derek Thomas. “No place I might fairly be than by your aspect,” she concluded her caption. “My leg bruise is courtesy of my first time trick using on a horse woohoo.”

Moore shares daughters Rumer, Scout and 30-year-old Tallulah Willis, who was additionally current on the outside celebration, with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Final month, Moore teamed up with Bruce’s spouse, Emma Heming Willis, to want the Die Laborious star a cheerful Father’s Day by way of Instagram, praising him as their “favourite woman dad.” (Bruce has 5 daughters total, sharing two daughters — Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10 — with Emma, 45.)

In an interview with As we speak hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Might, Rumer described Bruce as “a lady dad, by way of and thru,” occurring to reward each her mother and pop as they embraced their roles as grandparents.

“Actually, seeing them with [Louetta], it nearly unlocks all of those childhood reminiscences as a result of being a grandparent, I believe, is the perfect,” she stated on the time. “They’ve all the love and pleasure with none of the obligations. They get to simply spoil her.”

Bruce retired from performing in 2022 after it was revealed he had struggled with aphasia, although the household confirmed in February the next 12 months that he had been identified with frontotemporal dementia, which impacts an individual’s speech and motor abilities. A supply solely informed Us Weekly in December that Bruce’s prognosis wound up bringing the household nearer collectively.

“They’re all there on a regular basis,” the supply stated. “As soon as Bruce was identified, everybody got here collectively to maintain his reminiscence of the household intact and to be there as a continuing reminder [that they] love him. [Everything] revolves round him.”

One other supply added, “Bruce has around-the-clock care, however not less than one member of the family is all the time with him.”