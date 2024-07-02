If issues keep quiet for much longer, their hopes of discovering an NBA elite—and even near-elite—might be out the window.

There’s, nonetheless, a six-time All-Star nonetheless on the board, and it is somebody LeBron James apparently hopes his membership can get.

James has indicated a willingness to take lower than the max if it helps the group add a big participant. DeMar DeRozan reportedly meets that standards, per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. It is potential DeRozan is the much less one left, too, as Buha famous James’ unique listing included Klay Thompson, James Harden and Jonas Valančiūnas, all of whom have agreed to offers elsewhere.

DeRozan can be a superb get, particularly if the L.A. native can be gettable for the non-taxpayer midlevel exception. He would not fill this membership’s greatest wants, although, or present the type of on-court enhance that may remodel this play-in group right into a title contender.